“We wanted more”: Graham Rahal doesn’t hold back his emotions after powerful comeback at Road America

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently shared his thoughts via his social media account. The American driver had a poor weekend at the Road America race at Wisconsin, held on June 22.

Rahal shared a tweet with his fans later in the day, where he reflected on his race and shared a few pictures from the weekend. He also wrote about how he and the team 'wanted more' from the race. Rahal wrote on his X account,

"We wanted more out of this weekend but it’s always a pleasure to spend a weekend at @roadamerica, even when it is boiling hot.😂Next stop, HOME. O-H! #INDYCAR"

The 36-year-old, driving the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, started the race in sixth place and finished in 20th. He began on primary tires but was eventually forced into long stints on used alternates. Poor restarts also hurt his race.

Graham Rahal has had a decent 2025 season so far. At the season's maiden race, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held on March 2, he qualified 21st and finished 12th. During the Sonsio Grand Prix held at the Indianapolis Road Course on May 10, he qualified second and finished sixth, earning his highest finish of the season.

Graham Rahal opens up about his 300th race start

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal recently spoke about his 300th start in IndyCar. While speaking about he same, he also highlighted how success is measured in different ways.

The 36-year-old took part in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 held on June 16, which marked his 300th race start. In light of this, the American driver spoke about his consecutive streak of race starts and how he hasn't missed a single race since July 2010.

While talking to Eric Smith from IndyCar.com, Graham Rahal said,

"Success is measured in many different ways, and when you look at wins, maybe it's not enough, but I've been fortunate to have a long career here.But hopefully there's still a ways to go."

“Three hundred races, I think what I'm most fortunate about is to have been able to stay, knock on wood, pretty healthy through those times, and hopefully that will continue, as well.” he further added.

The #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver joined the likes of Scott Dixon, who took part in his 410th race start, Mario Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Tony Kannan, and many more who have completed a triple century of race starts. Graham Rahal has been in the sport since 2008 and has six wins and 146 top-ten finishes to his name.

