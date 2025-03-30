"We won the lottery with you mum": IndyCar's Jack Harvey shares heartwarming message on UK Mother's Day

Jack Harvey, the IndyCar driver and broadcaster, wished his mother on the United Kingdom's Mother's Day (30th March 2025). He took to his Instagram account, and came up with wholesome updates.

Specifically, Harvey, via his Instagram stories, posted two updates applauding his mom on the occasion of the UK's Mother's Day. He also came up with the following caption:

"Happy British Mother's Day. We won the lottery with you mum." Harvey wrote.



His second update was as follows:

"Have a fantastic day mum. You deserve it. We'll be cracking a bottle in a few days."



Jack Harvey, at the age of 31, has so far competed in various motorsports categories (GP3, British Formula 3, Formula BMW Europe, etc.). He has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America, IndyCar, on a part-time basis, driving the #18 Dale Coyne Racing car. He will be taking part in the Indy 500 this year.

Jack Harvey all set to compete in 2025 Indy 500

While Jack Harvey has come with a heartwarming gesture for his mother via his Instagram account, in December 2024, it was made known that he will compete in the 2025 Indy 500. He will try to qualify for the 109th edition of the event driving #24 Chevrolet for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports.

In line with this, Harvey had an interaction with IndyCar and added the following:

"The singular focus, everything for us revolves around this. It's very much all eggs in one basket. Sometimes that's how you get stuff done. We go in there, know what we're doing, united and rally behind a common goal," Harvey said.

The 31-year-old was not a part of last year's Indy 500 event, and via the same interview, he further went on to add the following:

"Not being a part of the race was a killer, honestly. You're there for essentially two weeks, then watching everyone participate. “I'll be the first person to say I think I'm extremely lucky in life. No doubt we work hard for the opportunities we have. No one should feel bad for us in any of that capacity."

Jack Harvey's career in IndyCar began in 2017 at the Indianapolis 500. In that event, he ended up toward the south end of the grid, as following the culmination of the challenging 200-lap, he found himself in 31st place in the overall standings. He was only able to finish ahead of Scott Dixon (six-time IndyCar world champion) and Jay Howard.

This year, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's much-anticipated Indy 500 event will take place on May 25. Team Penske's Josef Newgarden has amassed back-to-back victories since 2023.

