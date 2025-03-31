"We wouldn’t be here without our fans": Conor Daly's heartfelt message after massive Indy 500 event at the IMS

Juncos Hollinger Racing's Conor Daly was among the four drivers present at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the IndyCar event. IMS welcomed the fans for a meet and greet with the drivers, as well as trade Parkside Collectibles IndyCar trading cards and get them signed by the drivers.

Ad

Daly was joined by Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson, Dreyer and Reinbold Racing's Jack Harvey, and Meyer Shank Racing's Marcus Armstrong at the home of the Indy 500. With the Indy 500 just a couple of months away, Penske Entertainment organized the event to get the fans involved and get them in the spirit for the 109th running of the Indy 500.

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Conor Daly spoke with the media after the event and shared a heartfelt message, thanking the fans for visiting the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the same, while also highlighting the need for IndyCar trading cards. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver said (via WRTV):

Ad

Trending

“We’ve needed trading cards for a long time. It’s super cool to see the fan reception over the last couple of years. We wouldn’t be here without our fans. We want to put on the best show possible for them and show our appreciation. It’s the greatest lead-up to the greatest month in sports.”

Ad

Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted a private IndyCar test at the road course around the circuit a few weeks ago and is now preparing for an oval test in the upcoming months. The month of May will be dedicated to the Indy 500 with the open practice taking place in the second week, the qualifying taking place in the third week, and the main race taking place in the final week of the month.

Ad

Conor Daly expressed his desire to win at the IMS Road Course

Conor Daly alongside his full-time teammate for 2025, Sting Ray Robb, will be taking to the Indy 500 for Juncos Hollinger Racing. Daly is known as an oval specialist and raced with Dreyer and Reinbold Racing as a one-off entry for last year's Indy 500, finishing P10.

The American was featured in a YouTube video uploaded by IndyCar on March 27, 2025 as he spoke about the road course at IMS after the testing. Daly expressed his desire to win at the road course.

Ad

“I've wanted to win this road course ever since it was on schedule. I mean ever since my rookie year we've led so many laps and felt like we were closer to the win. I love this track personally and obviously 500 is the goal to win over all else. But this road course means a lot too to me because it's been an enjoyable track to drive for me and I've had very good races here. So definitely an important one and want to win. We want to show up here in May to not lose,” Conor Daly said.

Ad

The Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Road Course will take place on May 10, 2025, a couple of weeks before the Indy 500 weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback