"Welcome back Target Chip Ganassi Racing": IndyCar fans react as Alex Palou gets blazing hot red livery for Road America

Ahead of Round 9 of the 2025 IndyCar season, Alex Palou's Chip Ganassi Racing has dropped an extremely aesthetic red livery. Seeing the #10 challenger via social media, the fans from all over the globe have come up with their reactions.

Alex Palou is leading the drivers' standings heading into the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. After the first eight rounds, the Chip Ganassi driver has so far managed to amass 335 points with five wins, two poles, six top-five, and seven top-ten finishes.

With the Indianapolis-based outfit dropping a blazing red #10 livery for this week's race, a fan via Instagram wrote:

"Welcome back Target Chip Ganassi Racing."

A fan reacted seeing Alex Palou's car | Instagram/@chipganassiracing

Another fan via the same platform added the following:

"Ganassi red cars forever."

A fan reacted to Alex Palou's red livery | Instagram/@chipganassiracing

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Filling up the victors cup!" another fan wrote.

A fan reacted to Alex Palou's red livery | Instagram/@chipganassiracing

"Now that is a painting of respect, will win them all now," another added.

A fan reacted to Alex Palou's red livery | Instagram/@chipganassiracing

"That has 1st place written all over it." A fan added.

A fan reacted to Alex Palou's red livery | Instagram/@chipganassiracing

The reigning IndyCar champion, Alex Palou, is one of the in-form drivers in the 2025 season. However, he has been unable to record a podium finish in his last two outings (Detroit and Illinois).

In Detroit, the 28-year-old managed a DNF, whereas in last week's Bommarito Automotive Group 500, he was only able to come away with P8 finish for his Indianapolis-based Chip Ganassi Racing team.

"P8 felt like a win" - Alex Palou on Bommarito Automotive Group 500 outing

Alex Palou proved himself as ultra-dominant in the first six races of the 2025 IndyCar season. He has won five races, including the all-important 200-lap Indy 500.

However, since then, things have proven tough for him, and in line with his average P8 finish in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (260 laps), he shared how much effort he put into the outing.

"Finished P8 in St.Louis. We raced as hard as we could all race but P8 felt like a win. Once again our strategy and pitstops were amazing, can’t wait for Road America this weekend!" Palou wrote.

Alex Palou has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2020. However, despite his relatively short period in the sport, he has already amassed three drivers' championships.

In the ongoing campaign, he is gunning for his fourth title. The way things are in the standings at the moment, with Palou in first place with 335 points in comparison to second-placed Pato O'Ward (262), the former is in the driving seat.

However, keeping in view the sublime form of Andretti's Global's Kyle Kirkwood (two back-to-back wins, P3 with 260 points), Palou will have to start amassing regular podiums from the upcoming race onwards.

