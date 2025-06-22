What Alex Palou said after qualifying P2 for the Grand Prix at Road America

Alex Palou has reacted following the qualifying session at the IndyCar Road America Grand Prix. The 28-year-old qualified in second place for the Wisconsin event.
The Chip Ganassi driver, who was one of the favourites to claim pole position ahead of the start of qualifying, was quick to put everyone on high alert during the first round of qualifying when he topped his group with a staggering 01:44.4775 time, over four-tenths ahead of second-placed Graham Rahal. Palou continued this impressive pace at the 4.048-mile circuit, recording another fastest time of 01:44.6284 to progress into the Fast Six.
However, it was during the Fast Six that Palou’s impeccable streak was usurped, as Rahal Letterman Lanigan rookie Louis Foster pipped the three-time champion to pole position by just over a tenth of a second.
Not deterred by the near miss on pole position, Alex Palou shared his thoughts on social media. The Barcelona native wrote a caption while posting a series of pictures on X.
“P2 in Qualifying! 🙌 Very happy with our car today, super fast all sessions. Can’t wait to race tomorrow at this amazing track. Let’s go!”
Alex Palou boasts fond memories of racing at the Road America circuit. The former Dale Coyne Racing rookie has clinched victory at the event on two occasions — in 2021 and 2023. Palou will now aim for a repeat of his stellar drive as he looks to clinch his first IndyCar race win since the Indy 500.
Alex Palou speaks on IndyCar championship ahead of Road America event
Alex Palou also weighed in on his championship charge ahead of the Road America Grand Prix weekend. The Spanish driver has seen his lead atop the standings cut down to 73 points over the last two races.
The Chip Ganassi driver, who had won five of the opening six races, suffered a wreck at the Detroit Grand Prix, forcing him to finish 25th, and endured a pit stop hiccup at the WWT Raceway event, where he could only manage eighth place. However, ahead of the Road America event, Palou was quizzed about his recent outings and their effect on the championship standings.
"You always keep an eye on it, obviously, but I would say that focusing on the championship, that only goes on the last two races, whenever it's like you already know that hopefully you're in the fight or not,” Alex Palou said in an interview with FOX Sports.
“Hopefully it's only yourself and three other drivers, and you know what you need to do or you know who you need to fight for."
While Alex Palou still holds a commanding lead in the IndyCar championship standings, the three-time series champion has seen the chasing pack slightly cut into his advantage in recent races. Both Pato O’Ward and Kyle Kirkwood currently sit within 75 points of Palou’s lead. However, a strong outing at the Road America event could see the Spanish driver further extend his lead over the chasing pack.
