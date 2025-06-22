What Alex Palou said after qualifying P2 for the Grand Prix at Road America

Alex Palou has reacted following the qualifying session at the IndyCar Road America Grand Prix. The 28-year-old qualified in second place for the Wisconsin event.

The Chip Ganassi driver, who was one of the favourites to claim pole position ahead of the start of qualifying, was quick to put everyone on high alert during the first round of qualifying when he topped his group with a staggering 01:44.4775 time, over four-tenths ahead of second-placed Graham Rahal. Palou continued this impressive pace at the 4.048-mile circuit, recording another fastest time of 01:44.6284 to progress into the Fast Six.

However, it was during the Fast Six that Palou’s impeccable streak was usurped, as Rahal Letterman Lanigan rookie Louis Foster pipped the three-time champion to pole position by just over a tenth of a second.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Not deterred by the near miss on pole position, Alex Palou shared his thoughts on social media. The Barcelona native wrote a caption while posting a series of pictures on X.

“P2 in Qualifying! 🙌 Very happy with our car today, super fast all sessions. Can’t wait to race tomorrow at this amazing track. Let’s go!”

Expand Tweet

Alex Palou boasts fond memories of racing at the Road America circuit. The former Dale Coyne Racing rookie has clinched victory at the event on two occasions — in 2021 and 2023. Palou will now aim for a repeat of his stellar drive as he looks to clinch his first IndyCar race win since the Indy 500.

Alex Palou speaks on IndyCar championship ahead of Road America event

Alex Palou also weighed in on his championship charge ahead of the Road America Grand Prix weekend. The Spanish driver has seen his lead atop the standings cut down to 73 points over the last two races.

The Chip Ganassi driver, who had won five of the opening six races, suffered a wreck at the Detroit Grand Prix, forcing him to finish 25th, and endured a pit stop hiccup at the WWT Raceway event, where he could only manage eighth place. However, ahead of the Road America event, Palou was quizzed about his recent outings and their effect on the championship standings.

"You always keep an eye on it, obviously, but I would say that focusing on the championship, that only goes on the last two races, whenever it's like you already know that hopefully you're in the fight or not,” Alex Palou said in an interview with FOX Sports.

“Hopefully it's only yourself and three other drivers, and you know what you need to do or you know who you need to fight for."

While Alex Palou still holds a commanding lead in the IndyCar championship standings, the three-time series champion has seen the chasing pack slightly cut into his advantage in recent races. Both Pato O’Ward and Kyle Kirkwood currently sit within 75 points of Palou’s lead. However, a strong outing at the Road America event could see the Spanish driver further extend his lead over the chasing pack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.