"What a beauty": IndyCar fans react as Kyle Kirkwood gets regal gold Andretti livery for Toronto race

Kyle Kirkwood's No. 27 car has donned various liveries in the 2025 IndyCar season, but one has stood out the most in the eyes of the fans. Though this paint scheme has not made it to the grid yet, its beauty has left the IndyCar fandom awestruck with a luscious gold livery as Silver Gold Bull becomes the primary sponsor of the car for the upcoming Toronto race.

The 26-year-old has been one of the four different race winners of the 2025 season. The Andretti driver has scored three victories in the 12 races held so far, and he is second behind reigning champion Alex Palou only in terms of scoring multiple victories.

This has earned him the tag of a driver to be reckoned with at every race weekend, helping him earn considerable sponsorships over the course of the year. Subsequently, with the IndyCar paddock moving to Canada for the sole race weekend out of the United States, a Canadian bullion dealer, Silver Gold Bull, appeared on the Andretti radar to sponsor one of its cars:

Expand Tweet

With Kyle Kirkwood's No. 27 car selected for the job, its slated paint job soon caught the eye of the IndyCar fans, who wrote:

"What a beauty."

tay ⁴ ღ | b2b 🏆🏆 @tayl4ndo LINK What a beauty

"Damn, that’s fire!!" one fan wrote.

"OMG SO PRETTYYYY can’t wait to see it irl🙂‍↔️🙂‍↔️," another fan wrote.

The appreciation did not stop there, as a host of other fans joined in and applauded the livery.

"This is sweet," one netizen wrote.

"Amazing!!!" another netizen wrote.

"One of the finest liveries of the 2025 season🔥," a third netizen wrote.

Kirkwood has scored three race wins and a solitary pole position in his 2025 campaign.

Kyle Kirkwood shares his thoughts on his new livery for the IndyCar Toronto race

Kyle Kirkwood at the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

Kyle Kirkwood has been a likeable figure in the IndyCar paddock. This has helped his marketability, which has been aided by his recent results.

Reflecting on getting support from the bullion dealer for the upcoming race in Canada, the Florida-born driver said (via Andretti's official website):

"I’m looking forward to representing Silver Gold Bull on the No. 27 this weekend on the Streets of Toronto. As a Canadian company, it’s really special to carry their colors at a track based in their home country. With the success we’ve had on street circuits this season, I’m excited to go after the top step this weekend."

On the other hand, Kirkwood's position in the championship standings has appeared fragile. After looking like a contender for the title a few weeks ago, reliability and driver errors have plunged him down the championship ladder from second to fourth after the Iowa race weekend.

