What Christian Rasmussen said after his crash in Indy 500 practice

Christian Rasmussen was the latest to bring a pause to the practice session of the Indy 500 following an incident at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. The 24-year-old made contact with the wall at Turn 2 of the oval circuit, prompting a temporary caution during the event.

Ad

The Ed Carpenter Racing driver, who is in his second year at the highest level of the American open-wheel racing series, spun out during practice, barely grazing the wall as he tried to set a lap. Rasmussen lost control of his car while running amid a pack and clipped the barrier, which led to him spinning onto the backstretch.

Christian Rasmussen, who thankfully did not make contact with another driver, was able to regain control before climbing out of his Chevrolet-powered car and subsequently taking an ambulance ride to the infield medical center, where he was checked and released.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on the crash, the Danish driver said in an interview shared in a video on X (formerly Twitter) by IndyCar:

“Yeah, I have been getting understeer through [Turn] 2 all day, especially with where the wind direction is right now. I was a little surprised by getting loose there. I just got loose in the middle of [Turn] 2 and was just kind of walking the car up.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Christian Rasmussen is attempting to take part in his second Indy 500 event. The former Danish F4 star qualified 24th and finished 12th during his debut appearance at the showpiece in 2024. Although his 12th-place finish was the highest among rookies, he missed out on the Rookie of the Year award to Kyle Larson.

Christian Rasmussen reacts after the Sonsio Grand Prix

Christian Rasmussen reflected on his outing at the recently held Sonsio Grand Prix. The 24-year-old could only muster a 19th-place finish at the Indianapolis road course event.

Ad

The Ed Carpenter Racing driver had entered the race hoping for an improved performance over the 15th place he achieved at the Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix. However, his race unfolded quite differently from what he had envisioned. Sharing his thoughts on the outing, Rasmussen took to Instagram and wrote:

“We had the pace all day for a top 10 and were running strong until an error on my part caused us a drive-through penalty. Ended up right where we started, P19. Learning every day. Onto the big show 💥”

Ad

Ad

Christian Rasmussen’s race at the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix subtly mirrored his outing during the 2024 edition of the event. In 2024, Rasmussen qualified 20th and faced a pit stop issue, but was only able to recover to his starting position.

The 2023 Indy NXT champion will now turn his focus to the Indy 500, as he aims for a much better outing in preparation for his second run at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.