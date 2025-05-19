“What is happening with the cars?”: Fans react as Scott McLaughlin adds to the list of major crashes at IMS

The lead-up to the final qualifying for the Indy 500 has taken a concerning turn, with fans voicing growing concerns after Scott McLaughlin suffered another crash during the final practice session. The 31-year-old became the latest in what is now a string of crashes at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, which has prompted questions from fans.

Ad

The Team Penske driver was launched airborne after losing the rear end of his car and making contact with the barrier heading into the second turn of the famed oval circuit. McLaughlin’s left rear tire was completely torn off upon impact with the outside wall, and his right rear dug a part of the track open.

The impact of the crash, which took a chunk of the final practice session leading into qualifying, also resulted in damage to the SAFER barrier at the Indianapolis circuit.

Ad

Trending

However, while Scott McLaughlin would eventually walk away from the wreckage of his crash, the similarity of his incident to others this weekend has left many fans deeply unsettled.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans shared their concerns on X, particularly with the manner in which he suffered the crash.

One fan, sharing his thoughts, commented:

“These crashes all look the same. What is happening with the cars?”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan, suggesting it could be related to the newly introduced hybrid engine, wrote:

“Hybrids added too much weight in the rear of the car.”

A third concerned fan, sharing their thoughts, asked the puzzling question:

“Is there a reason why so many drivers are losing it in the corners?”

Expand Tweet

Ad

One user also added:

“At some point they have to start the discussion about the hybrid system.”

It should be noted that through the current Indy 500 qualifying weekend, three cars — Scott McLaughlin, Colton Herta, and Marcus Armstrong — have gone airborne following crashes at Turn Two.

All three incidents have intensified the scrutiny around the performance and handling of the current car setup, particularly following the introduction of the hybrid technology engine to the open-wheel racing series.

Ad

Scott McLaughlin reacts after Indy 500 crash

Scott McLaughlin has reacted following his crash at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. The New Zealand driver suffered a massive crash after making contact with the wall during the final practice session ahead of qualifying.

The Team Penske driver was launched into the air following the crash and was subsequently taken to the infield medical center for a full evaluation by the medical team. However, following his evaluation, the Kiwi driver shared his thoughts on the incident.

Ad

Speaking to the media in a video shared by journalist Bob Pockrass on his X account, Scott McLaughlin stated:

“Oh yeah, that was the end. I was a little loose for sure. I just ran a lot of downforce and tried to finish the run, you know, as it was coming to the end. Then I just tried to make sure I got around. Um, yeah, should I have bailed? I’ve watched it again — I’m really sorry to my team. It killed me, but you know, it’s a character-building day, I guess you could say.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

The former Supercars champion is set to miss out on the final qualifying session and will start the Indy 500 race from 12th on race day. Scott McLaughlin, who clinched pole position during the 2024 edition of the Brickyard event, still remains without a win at the prestigious race. The Kiwi driver will fancy his chances of challenging for victory at the upcoming running of the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.