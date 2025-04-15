"What a joke": IndyCar fans have no mercy for Devlin DeFrancesco after second incident in two races

RLL driver Devlin DeFrancesco was involved in a frantic post-race argument with Scott McLaughlin at the Thermal Club IndyCar race. However, just a few weeks later after the next IndyCar race at Long Beach, the Canadian driver was again in the headlines for an argument, but this time with Meyer Shank Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist.

Ad

IndyCar's official Instagram account uploaded an image of Rosenqvist visiting the DeFrancesco's Rahal Letterman Lanigan pit box after the race at Long Beach. The two seemed to be engaged in a conversation with the Canadian driver having a shocked look on his face.

The post also included a video of a frustrated looking Rosenqvist after the race, where the MSR driver could be seen frantically throwing up his hands as DeFrancesco passed him on the cool-down lap. According to IndyCar radio, the MSR driver, while talking about the RLL driver, said:

Ad

Trending

“He’s a really nice guy but not the sharpest knife in the drawer.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, what exactly happened between the two during the race that flared frustration, and the video of the two having the post-race conversation wasn't revealed by IndyCar. It might be that since DeFrancesco was a lapped car, he possibly got in the way of fellow Honda car driver Rosenqvist as he fought for the final spot on the podium with Christian Lundgaard.

The IndyCar fans came out and shared their reaction about the same in the comments box of the post.

Ad

“Provided absolutely zero context for this post,” commented a fan.

Image credits: Instagram/@indycar

Another user asked, “Can we get context?”

Ad

Image credits: Instagram/@indycar

Many fans were confused as to why the duo got into an argument as IndyCar didn't release the context behind the same. However, other fans slammed Devlin DeFrancesco for building a reputation for not adhering to the standards on track.

Ad

“If you're making sweet Felix mad, like what are you doing bro?,” commented a user.

Image credits: Instagram/@indycar

Another mentioned, “RLL needs to move on from DeFrancesco. What a joke.”

Ad

Image credits: Instagram/@indycar

“Another race, another driver upset with Devlin,” wrote another fan.

Ad

Image credits: Instagram/@indycar

Rosenqvist lost the podium to Lundgaard because the team conveyed the wrong fuel information to the MSR driver, yet a user suggested that DeFrancesco in the lapped car might've had something to do with it.

Ad

“So much for being a 'fellow Honda driver'. Ultimately though, Felix lost the podium through MSR getting/ giving the wrong fuel info.”

Image credits: Instagram/@indycar

Felix Rosenqvist finished the race in P4 after being overtaken by Christian Lundgaard with five laps to go. Devlin DeFrancesco finished P24 after starting the race in P23.

Ad

Devlin DeFrancesco's heated argument with Scott McLaughlin at Thermal Club

Scott McLaughlin and Devlin DeFrancesco collided on the warm-up lap at the Thermal Club. The Canadian driver dive-bombed the Team Penske driver. McLaughlin didn't see DeFrancesco coming in his mirrors and turned into him going into the corner. The #3 driver was sent spinning off the track while the RLL driver was given a drive-through penalty for the same.

Ad

After the race, Scott McLaughlin went to see Devlin DeFrancesco in his pitbox and the two got into a heated conversation, arguing about whose fault it was which led to the collision on the warm-up lap.

The same was posted by IndyCar on its social media channels and became a major topic of discussion in the days that followed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More