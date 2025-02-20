“What a night”: IndyCar royalty Mario Andretti attends F1’s star-studded launch in London

Motorsport icon Mario Andretti was among the guests invited to the 2025 Formula 1 launch event that took place in London on Tuesday. Andretti took to his X handle to react to the special occasion.

The F1 75 Live launch event was organized at The O2 Arena in London on February 18, marking the official start of the sport’s 75th-anniversary season. The event served as a spectacular introduction to what promises to be an exciting year in F1.

For the first time in history, all 10 Formula 1 teams unveiled their 2025 challengers at a single venue, allowing fans to witness the official liveries of every car at one location. The event saw the presence of all 20 drivers, alongside key figures from the teams.

In addition to the current grid, the launch welcomed some of the sport’s most celebrated legends. Among them were former F1 stars David Coulthard, Jacques Villeneuve, and the iconic Mario Andretti.

A former Formula 1 World Champion and one of the most decorated drivers in IndyCar history, Andretti took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his thoughts on the special night. Posting a picture from the event, he captioned it:

"What a night. Love them all. Seated with me is Emerson Fittipaldi, Damon Hill, David Coulthard, Jackie Stewart, Jacques Villeneuve, Nigel Mansell, Jean Alesi, Tom Kristensen #F175LIVE in London"

Mario Andretti speaks about Cadillac F1 venture at F175 event

Beyond celebrating Formula 1’s landmark anniversary, Andretti also addressed the long-awaited entry of Cadillac into the sport. The Andretti Cadillac project initially cleared the FIA's rigorous evaluation process, but its bid to become F1’s 11th team was blocked by Formula One Management (FOM) on commercial grounds.

However, a major breakthrough came when General Motors took a more active role in the project, leading to Cadillac securing a place on the grid for 2026. Speaking about the achievement at the F175 event, Andretti shared his joy (via Sky Sports F1):

"I'm totally delighted of course. I mean it's been a long time ccoming to some degree, but everything is falling into place. We have a great team, a lot of energy, definite purpose, so, I'm as happy as (I) can be, to be here and to be a part of it again," Andretti told Sky Sports.

Discussing Cadillac’s preparations for its 2026 debut, Andretti expressed confidence in the new regulations. He added:

"We're on track. I like to think so. And of course I think it'd be more of a level playing-field since the new rules come into effect at the same time. So, I like that aspect of it. I think it gives us a beginning as a new team. But, we have a team with a lot of experience," he mentioned.

Notably, Andretti is set to play a key role in Cadillac's F1 operation. He is set to serve on the team’s board of directors when it makes its debut in the 2026 season.

