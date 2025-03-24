"What a sh*tshow": IndyCar fans left furious as FOX replaces lost Thermal Club broadcast with NASCAR's Homestead-Miami race

IndyCar fans were sent into a frenzy after the FOX Sports broadcast of the inaugural Thermal Club Grand Prix on Sunday abruptly stopped midway through lap 28 of 65. The Thermal Club faced a "total loss of power," as lead FOX commentator Will Buxton explained in lap 40, five laps after the live-action returned during lap 35.

This major broadcast issue didn't reflect well on FOX, which signed as IndyCar's official broadcasting partner for 2025 and beyond. The media giant was already in hot waters after several broadcast issues came to light during the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Meanwhile, IndyCar's decision to hold a race in a secluded private club was also slammed by fans. One fan criticized the new Thermal Club GP, where Pato O'Ward took pole position, on X, writing:

"Indycar needs to never run this thermal race ever again what a shi*show."

"@FOXSports @IndyCar What? Lost the broadcast. You buy the contract. Make sure you can deliver! This sucks," wrote another fan.

"Rest in peace IndyCar on FOX broadcast," another added.

While the Thermal Club broadcast was down, FOX began broadcasting NASCAR's Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami on FOX and FS1. This took IndyCar fans by surprise. Here's how some fans reacted to the unexpected switchover.

"I’m on the indycar channel why am i watching nascar," wrote one fan.

"FOX is having issues with the IndyCar race so they're showing NASCAR while the IndyCar race is actively happening. Wild," another added.

"Fox’s master plan. Why promote NASCAR when you can just promote INDYCAR and make them all watch NASCAR instead," an X user hilariously wrote, referring to FOX's grand IndyCar marketing.

The FOX commentary began again on lap 38, three laps after the broadcast returned. However, they temporarily faced issues with overlapping sounds as the commentary echoed.

IndyCar teams face $350,000 challenge after FOX's new in-car graphics upset sponsors

INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

FOX debuted a new F1-like in-car graphic for IndyCar's Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2. It was displayed on the inside of the aeroscreen ring with information like gear number, driver name, car speed, and more. However, the overlay hid the sponsor names on the aeroscreen ring.

This upset some teams' sponsors. The reason why IndyCar teams onboard sponsors to be displayed on the aeroscreen is to offset the $350,000 cost per car that the series charges to equip an in-car camera. It is the in-car camera that makes the inner aeroscreen ring a prime promotional area with great screen time.

FOX faced many additional issues during the race broadcast in St. Petersburg, including the lack of delta times in qualifying, comical driver graphics, and more. Defending champ Alex Palou won the race after starting from P8.

