What time does the IndyCar race start today? Start Time, TV Channel & Live Stream Details

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season begins on Sunday, March 2, with the opening round on the St. Petersburg streets. The starting grid has been set for the 100-mile event and the green flag will first fall after a half-hour warmup session scheduled for 9:00 am ET.

Saturday’s (March 1) qualifying session delivered unexpected results, with several top contenders struggling to find pace. Among those facing difficulties were Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward and Team Penske’s Will Power; both failed to make an impact in the session.

Meanwhile, Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske secured pole position after setting the fastest lap on the 1.8-mile circuit. Colton Herta qualified second, while Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the top three.

O’Ward was visibly frustrated after qualifying 23rd, acknowledging that he could not find the speed he needed on the alternate tires. Power also faced challenges in qualifying, pointing to an error in Turn 1 that forced him to lift off the throttle. Despite the setback, both drivers remained optimistic for a strong comeback in the race.

Josef Newgarden, last year’s polesitter, also failed to make any early impressions and ended up qualifying in 10th place.

Start time of the IndyCar race along with the TV Channel and Broadcast Information

With practice and qualifying in the books, the focus now shifts to the warmup session and the race itself. Here is the Sunday schedule for the season opener in St. Petersburg:

Warmup: 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET

9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET Race: 12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information for the St. Petersburg Grand Prix

Fans in the United States can catch all the action live on FOX Sports, which has exclusive broadcast rights for the 2025 IndyCar season. Coverage of the practice sessions and qualifying was split between FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2, with the race set to be streamed live on the FOX website and app.

Here’s how fans around the world can watch the race:

United States: FOX

FOX Canada: TSN, TSN+

TSN, TSN+ Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Spain: Movistar+

Movistar+ France: Canal+

Canal+ Germany: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Belgium: VOO Sport World

VOO Sport World Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport Italy: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Singapore: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Japan: Gaora Sports

Gaora Sports Hong Kong: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Hungary: Arena 4

Arena 4 Turkey: S Sport

For an even more comprehensive list of streaming partners, visit the ‘How to Follow’ page on the official IndyCar website.

Starting Grid for the St. Petersburg Grand Prix

Here is the combined qualification order and the starting grid for the 2025 season-opening IndyCar race at St. Petersburg:

P1. Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske) - 59.4624 seconds, 108.976 mph

(Team Penske) - 59.4624 seconds, 108.976 mph P2. Colton Herta (Andretti Global) - 59.6393 seconds, 108.653 mph

(Andretti Global) - 59.6393 seconds, 108.653 mph P3. Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing) - 59.6989 seconds, 108.545 mph

(Meyer Shank Racing) - 59.6989 seconds, 108.545 mph P4. Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing) - 59.8278 seconds, 108.311 mph

(Meyer Shank Racing) - 59.8278 seconds, 108.311 mph P5. Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren) - 59.8663 seconds, 108.241 mph

(Arrow McLaren) - 59.8663 seconds, 108.241 mph P6. Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing) - 59.9216 seconds, 108.141 mph

(Chip Ganassi Racing) - 59.9216 seconds, 108.141 mph P7. Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global) - 1:00.0034 seconds, 107.994 mph

(Andretti Global) - 1:00.0034 seconds, 107.994 mph P8. Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing) - 1:00.0363 seconds, 107.935 mph

(Chip Ganassi Racing) - 1:00.0363 seconds, 107.935 mph P9. Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global) - 1:00.0491 seconds, 107.912 mph

(Andretti Global) - 1:00.0491 seconds, 107.912 mph P10. Josef Newgarden (Team Penske) - 1:00.1424 seconds, 107.744 mph

(Team Penske) - 1:00.1424 seconds, 107.744 mph P11. Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren) - 1:00.2257 seconds, 107.595 mph

(Arrow McLaren) - 1:00.2257 seconds, 107.595 mph P12. Rinus Veekay (Dale Coyne Racing) - 1:00.3086 seconds, 107.447 mph

(Dale Coyne Racing) - 1:00.3086 seconds, 107.447 mph P13. Will Power (Team Penske) - 59.8752 seconds, 108.225 mph

(Team Penske) - 59.8752 seconds, 108.225 mph P14. Devlin DeFrancesco (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) - 1:00.1019 seconds, 107.817 mph

(Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) - 1:00.1019 seconds, 107.817 mph P15. Kyffin Simpson (Chip Ganassi Racing) - 1:00.0095 seconds, 107.983 mph

(Chip Ganassi Racing) - 1:00.0095 seconds, 107.983 mph P16. Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) - 1:00.2365 seconds, 107.576 mph

(Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) - 1:00.2365 seconds, 107.576 mph P17. David Malukas (A. J. Foyt Racing) - 1:00.0128 seconds, 107.977 mph

(A. J. Foyt Racing) - 1:00.0128 seconds, 107.977 mph P18. Robert Shwartzman (Prema Racing) - 1:00.4609 seconds, 107.177 mph

(Prema Racing) - 1:00.4609 seconds, 107.177 mph P19. Santino Ferrucci (A. J. Foyt Racing) - 1:00.0141 seconds, 107.975 mph

(A. J. Foyt Racing) - 1:00.0141 seconds, 107.975 mph P20. Alexander Rossi (Ed Carpenter Racing) - 1:00.4871 seconds, 107.130 mph

(Ed Carpenter Racing) - 1:00.4871 seconds, 107.130 mph P21. Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) - 1:00.0513 seconds 107.908 mph

(Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) - 1:00.0513 seconds 107.908 mph P22. Conor Daly (Juncos Hollinger Racing) - 1:00.5856 seconds, 106.956 mph

(Juncos Hollinger Racing) - 1:00.5856 seconds, 106.956 mph P23. Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren) - 1:00.3671 seconds, 107.343 mph

(Arrow McLaren) - 1:00.3671 seconds, 107.343 mph P24. Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing) - 1:00.6207 seconds, 106.894 mph

(Ed Carpenter Racing) - 1:00.6207 seconds, 106.894 mph P25. Jacob Abel (Dale Coyne Racing) - 1:00.8076 seconds, 106.566 mph

(Dale Coyne Racing) - 1:00.8076 seconds, 106.566 mph P26. Sting Ray Robb (Juncos Hollinger Racing) - 1:00.7986 seconds, 106.581 mph

(Juncos Hollinger Racing) - 1:00.7986 seconds, 106.581 mph P27. Callum Ilott (Prema Racing) - 1:00.8349 seconds, 106.518 mph

