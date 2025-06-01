What time is IndyCar race today? Detroit GP start time, TV channel, and live stream details

After the completion of the renowned Indy 500, the IndyCar series moves over to Detroit for the seventh race of the 17-race calendar. The race around the 1.645-mile street track is slated to go green on June 1.

In the first six races of the year, the paddock has witnessed sheer dominance by none other than Alex Palou. Out of the six races held so far, the Spaniard has won five, including the infamous Indy 500.

Only Kyle Kirkwood has managed to beat the reigning world champion on the road in April at the Long Beach Grand Prix. However, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver might have a tough time around the Detroit Grand Prix this Sunday.

Despite making it to the Fast 6, the 28-year-old was unable to make a move towards the upper end of the top six and finished the session in a lowly sixth position. On the other hand, Colton Herta bagged his first pole position of the year on a day when Andretti seemed to be the fastest of the bunch.

Meanwhile, another Andretti driver and the only other driver to have beaten Palou at the checkered flag this year, i.e., Kyle Kirkwood, qualified third and was disappointed by his effort. The race is still all to play for, where Scott Dixon is the reigning winner. Even Palou has a strong chance, as he is not unfamiliar with winning from the sixth spot on the grid.

The IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix schedule

The Grand Prix weekend format returned to a normal format this weekend, as the free practice session began on Friday, May 30, spanning across three days:

Detroit (Eastern Time)

Friday, May 30: Practice 1 - 3:00 PM

Saturday, May 31: Practice 2 - 9:00 AM

Saturday, May 31: Qualifications - 12:00 PM

Sunday, June 1: Warmup - 9:30 AM

What time is the race today?

Sunday, June 1: Detroit Grand Prix - 12:30 PM

Where to watch the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix 2025?

FOX Sports bagged the rights for the exclusive broadcast of the racing calendar across the United States from the 2025 season. However, fans of the open-wheel racing series reside on various continents, who can access the live stream of the race with the help of the following broadcasters:

Canada: TSN, TSN+

TSN, TSN+ Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Spain: Movistar+

Movistar+ France: Canal+

Canal+ Germany: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Belgium: VOO Sport World

VOO Sport World Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport Italy: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Singapore: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Japan: Gaora Sports

Gaora Sports Hong Kong: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Hungary: Arena 4

Arena 4 Turkey: S Sport

While this covers a majority of the broadcasters, fans can check the catalogue of the broadcasters on IndyCar.com.

