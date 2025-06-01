  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • What time is IndyCar race today? Detroit GP start time, TV channel, and live stream details

What time is IndyCar race today? Detroit GP start time, TV channel, and live stream details

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Jun 01, 2025 17:02 IST
Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Source: Getty
IndyCar Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Source: Getty

After the completion of the renowned Indy 500, the IndyCar series moves over to Detroit for the seventh race of the 17-race calendar. The race around the 1.645-mile street track is slated to go green on June 1.

Ad

In the first six races of the year, the paddock has witnessed sheer dominance by none other than Alex Palou. Out of the six races held so far, the Spaniard has won five, including the infamous Indy 500.

Only Kyle Kirkwood has managed to beat the reigning world champion on the road in April at the Long Beach Grand Prix. However, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver might have a tough time around the Detroit Grand Prix this Sunday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite making it to the Fast 6, the 28-year-old was unable to make a move towards the upper end of the top six and finished the session in a lowly sixth position. On the other hand, Colton Herta bagged his first pole position of the year on a day when Andretti seemed to be the fastest of the bunch.

Meanwhile, another Andretti driver and the only other driver to have beaten Palou at the checkered flag this year, i.e., Kyle Kirkwood, qualified third and was disappointed by his effort. The race is still all to play for, where Scott Dixon is the reigning winner. Even Palou has a strong chance, as he is not unfamiliar with winning from the sixth spot on the grid.

Ad

The IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix schedule

The Grand Prix weekend format returned to a normal format this weekend, as the free practice session began on Friday, May 30, spanning across three days:

Detroit (Eastern Time)

Friday, May 30: Practice 1 - 3:00 PM

Saturday, May 31: Practice 2 - 9:00 AM

Saturday, May 31: Qualifications - 12:00 PM

Sunday, June 1: Warmup - 9:30 AM

What time is the race today?

Sunday, June 1: Detroit Grand Prix - 12:30 PM

Ad

Where to watch the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix 2025?

FOX Sports bagged the rights for the exclusive broadcast of the racing calendar across the United States from the 2025 season. However, fans of the open-wheel racing series reside on various continents, who can access the live stream of the race with the help of the following broadcasters:

  • Canada: TSN, TSN+
  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
  • Spain: Movistar+
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany: Sky Sport
  • Belgium: VOO Sport World
  • Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
  • Middle East: IndyCar LIVE
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Portugal: Sport TV
  • Singapore: IndyCar LIVE
  • Japan: Gaora Sports
  • Hong Kong: IndyCar LIVE
  • Hungary: Arena 4
  • Turkey: S Sport

While this covers a majority of the broadcasters, fans can check the catalogue of the broadcasters on IndyCar.com.

About the author
Geetansh Pasricha

Geetansh Pasricha

Twitter icon

Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications