What time is the IndyCar race today? Long Beach GP Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel

The IndyCar field heads to the Long Beach street circuit in California for the third race on the calendar. The sub-two-mile track will host the 27-car grid for a 90-lap race, with the track featuring bumpy asphalt for the entirety of its 11 turns.

A myriad of drivers on the current grid have been victorious at the fabled Long Beach Grand Prix. Moreover, this year's race will be even special as the circuit hosts its 50th-anniversary Grand Prix, and all of the 27 drivers will be eyeing to take the winner's trophy home.

Will Power topped the first practice session and showcased the strengths of Team Penske. However, the second practice session narrated a different tale as Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel topped the timing charts.

However, neither Team Penske nor Arrow McLaren bagged the pole position for the Golden Jubilee event. Andretti's Kyle Kirkwood shone through the intense pressure.

The 26-year-old claimed his second pole position around the temporary track. He secured his maiden victory at the 2023 event and will be in the prime position to repeat this feat.

Meanwhile, Colton Herta qualified P2, making it a front-row lockout for the Andretti outfit. Andretti driver Marcus Ericsson was also a part of the Fast Six, but was unable to mend ways to the top of the timing sheets and qualified fifth.

The IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix 2025 Schedule

The race weekend began on Friday, April 11, and will take place over the span of three days:

Long Beach (Eastern Time)

Friday, April 11: Practice 1 - 6 P.M.

Saturday, April 12: Practice 2 - 11:30 A.M.

Saturday, April 12: Qualifying - 2:30 P.M.

Sunday, April 13: Warmup - noon

What time is the race today?

Sunday, April 13: 4:30 P.M.

Where to watch the IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix 2025?

The American open-wheel series' biggest audience group resides within the United States. Moreover, for the US-based audience, FOX Sports will exclusively stream the race as the championship owners and FOX signed a deal, overthrowing NBC Sports from being the sole broadcaster of the race in the United States of America.

Meanwhile, fans from around the globe can also log in to watch the racing spectacle with the help of the following broadcasters:

United States: FOX

FOX Canada: TSN, TSN+

TSN, TSN+ Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Spain: Movistar+

Movistar+ France: Canal+

Canal+ Germany: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Belgium: VOO Sport World

VOO Sport World Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport Italy: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Singapore: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Japan: Gaora Sports

Gaora Sports Hong Kong: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Hungary: Arena 4

Arena 4 Turkey: S Sport

For the nations not mentioned above, fans can also check IndyCar.com and check the availability of broadcasters for their region.

