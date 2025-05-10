What time is the IndyCar race today? Sonsio GP start time, TV channel, and live stream details

After the qualifying for the Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix is concluded, fans look over to the race taking place on Saturday. Alex Palou claimed the pole position for the second race running and would be gunning to complete a three-peat at the event.

The IMS began hosting its second race on the calendar in 2014. It featured the road course layout with 14 turns that reduced the lap distance to 2.439 miles.

Since the race's inception, Team Penske has been the outfit to beat at the track as eight victories have fallen in the Mooresville-based squad's cabinet. Moreover, current driver Will Power is the most successful driver at the track as he has won five races at the fabled circuit.

However, tides have changed in the past few years in the field. Though Team Penske has had great success at the road course, it has not won a race at the road course in the past four years.

Meanwhile, Palou has emerged as the favorite to take home the win as he is on a winning streak at the road course layout. This poses an interesting challenge for the rest of the drivers to beat the Spaniard at a time when he is not putting a foot wrong while driving at the racetrack.

Moreover, he has begun his 2025 championship campaign with stellar consistency. The 28-year-old has already won three of the four races held so far and claimed the runner-up trophy when he was unable to clinch the race victory, showcasing his prowess behind the wheel of a racecar.

The Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix 2025 Schedule

The race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road course will take place over a shorter race weekend than usual, as the paddock will conclude the race on Saturday instead of the usual Sunday:

Friday, May 9

Practice 1: 9:30 AM ET

Practice 2: 1:00 PM ET

Qualifications: 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 10

Warmup: 11:30 AM ET

What time is the race today?

Saturday, May 10: 4:30 PM ET

Where to watch the Sonsio IndyCar Grand Prix 2025?

FOX Sports took over the broadcasting rights from NBC in the United States. This provides the Manhattan-based broadcaster with exclusive rights to stream the race across the United States, but fans worldwide can access the stream through various other broadcasters, which are mentioned as follows:

Canada: TSN, TSN+

TSN, TSN+ Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Spain: Movistar+

Movistar+ France: Canal+

Canal+ Germany: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Belgium: VOO Sport World

VOO Sport World Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport Italy: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Singapore: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Japan: Gaora Sports

Gaora Sports Hong Kong: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Hungary: Arena 4

Arena 4 Turkey: S Sport

If any doubt persists, fans can check the availability of broadcasters in their regions on IndyCar.com.

