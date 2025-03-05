When Danica Patrick expressed her desire to go back to “the time of Jesus”

Former INDYCAR driver Danica Patrick once revealed her desire to go back to the time of Jesus in an interview with Bruce Dennill. Patrick has been retired from professional racing since 2018.

NASCAR and IndyCar legend Danica Patrick remains one of the most glorious figures in the history of female motorsports. The Beloit, Wisconsin native broke records and set many firsts as a trailblazer of women in racing before calling it a day in 2018.

Since her retirement, Patrick has made regular appearances on multiple shows and podcasts. Beyond her ventures as a broadcaster or an analyst for media houses during race days, the 42-year-old is an active public figure who voices her opinions through various platforms, including podcasts, interviews and social media.

During a 2021 conversation with Bruce Dennill, she was asked which historical event she would want to witness or alter if time travel were possible.

Patrick expressed a strong interest in seeing the life of Jesus Christ unfold. She responded:

"I just want to go back to the time of Jesus and see how that really went down, be there for it, and see what happened."

She also shared her fascination with Egyptian mythology, adding:

"I also have such a deep fascination for Egypt, for Egyptian mythology, and for the ancient times of the pyramids. I would really want to go back to how the pyramids were built, who built them, who used them, and how people were living back then.

Danica Patrick also pointed to the story of Adam and Eve. She said:

"And maybe Adam and Eve. Was there really Adam and Eve? Was it just two people and where was the Garden of Eden? Did they just appear? That would be interesting, because I think I’d just be sitting there watching nothing happen."

Danica Patrick describes what was her biggest fear growing up

During the same interview, Danica Patrick opened up about the personal struggles she faced growing up, admitting that her greatest fear was not feeling good enough. She revealed:

"A million! There are many things that I’ve had to overcome. I’ve had to overcome the fear of not being good enough."

She credited much of this self-doubt to the high expectations set by her father. Patrick said:

"I think that was a programming I got from a young age, from my dad pushing and pushing me. My dad pushed me a lot and I had this sort of narrative in my head that nothing was ever good enough. That could show up in perfectionistic ways in work or in my relationships."

Over time, however, she learned the importance of acknowledging her successes and embracing self-worth. The 42-year-old continued:

"It’s something I feel like I’ve had to deal with, and I’ve had to learn how to take compliments and to own the good things I have done, and to acknowledge that they are enough and that I am enough."

Beyond her racing and broadcasting ventures, Danica Patrick is currently a successful entrepreneur who owns multiple businesses like her wine brand Somnium, her line of scented candles, Voyant and her podcast, Pretty Intense.

