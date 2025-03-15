“When I was 6, my dad put me in a go kart”: Will Power outlines how he ventured into racing

William Steven Power, fondly regarded as Will Power, has outlined how he ventured into the world of racing. The 44-year-old credits his father for introducing him to motorsport at a young age and putting him behind the wheel early on.

Coming from a bloodline of motorsport athletes, including his father Bob Power, who was a notable open-wheel racer in the Australian circuit, the Team Penske driver has now become a household name in IndyCar racing.

Recalling how he became passionate about the sport and began pursuing a racing career, Will Power detailed in an interview with CBS News—seemingly as part of a promotion for the 2025 IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix:

"You know what, when I was 6 years old, my dad put me in a go-kart. Go-karting is a big sport, like here in the U.S. There is a world championship for go-karting. That’s where all IndyCar drivers, Formula 1 drivers—most race car drivers—get their start. That's where it all started." (00:24 onwards)

Will Power has since not only developed into a successful racing driver but also become an icon in IndyCar racing. Since making his debut in the American open-wheel racing series in 2008, the Australian has racked up 44 race victories, 70 pole positions, and 105 podium finishes—making him the fourth most successful driver in IndyCar history.

Will Power reflects on his St. Petersburg Grand Prix weekend

Will Power during the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Will Power also reflected on his race at the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix. The former British F3 driver had entered the race hoping for some birthday luck, as it coincided with his special day, but unfortunately, his race ended after just two corners.

The veteran driver was involved in a Turn 3 incident with Arrow McLaren’s Nolan Siegel and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Louis Foster, bringing an abrupt end to a weekend that had initially shown great promise.

Recalling the incident in his interview, Power said:

"Not even a lap—two corners—I was in the wall. Yeah, I just couldn't believe it, man. I couldn't believe it. I'm sitting in a cement wall, my car's all wrecked… but that’s racing, that’s life. But knowing that I’ll be back here in a couple of weeks, at Thermal Club in California, I’ll be looking to rebound really well." (1:23 onwards)

While Power is already brimming with optimism for the Detroit race, the Team Penske driver will first set his sights on redemption when he takes to the grid for the second race of the ongoing IndyCar season at Thermal Club in California.

