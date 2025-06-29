When Will Power expressed his feelings about shopping with "underprivileged kids" after claiming his first IndyCar title

Team Penske driver Will Power once spoke about shopping with underprivileged kids. The Australian driver was joined by the then three-time champion, Helio Castroneves.

In December 2014, the two drivers joined the Indianapolis Colts for their annual 'Shop with Colts' event. The drivers were paired with underprivileged children to buy gifts for themselves and their families. The children were allotted a budget, and the drivers were in charge of keeping them under budget.

While talking to IndyCar.com, the then one time IndyCar Series Champion spoke about his experience shopping with the children. He said (via IndyCar.com)

“Watching the kids get to go shopping, I love it. To shop with underprivileged kids and make sure they have a great Christmas is always important. They run around a lot, but they are having fun. I enjoy it. That’s why I come back every year.”

Will Power won his first IndyCar Championship title in 2014 with Team Penske in his eighth season in IndyCar. He won the title against his teammate Helio Castroneves with a 62-point lead.

"We're missing key individuals"- Will Power talks about the curveball thrown at Team Penske amid Indianapolis 500 controversy

Team Penske driver Will Power recently spoke about the curveball thrown at the team in the form of penalties and the suspension of key team personnel. The team faced the punishment after they failed the post-qualifying inspection at the Indianapolis 500.

Team Penske faced penalties on May 18 when two of their three cars were found to be in violation of IndyCar technical rule 14.7.8.16. The cars were equipped with illegal attenuators, leading to a $100,000 fine for each car and the suspension of their respective race engineers. Later that week, Team Penske announced they were parting ways with several key figures, including team president Tim Cindric, IndyCar managing director Ron Ruzewski, and IndyCar general manager Kyle Moyer.

While talking to the media, Power opened up about the setback the team is facing and how times like these motivate the people on the team to work together.

"People have to step up now because we're missing some key individuals, and that can be motivating for people,” he said. “It’s like, ‘All right, I've got to take on more work and responsibility.’ You know, that's all of us in the team right now" He said (via IndyCar.com)

“I think you get the best out of people in those situations. No one is ever ready for that. That's why competition is so good. I think that's what always gets the best out of me is tough situations. You see how good you really are.” Power added.

Will Power had to start the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 in 33rd place, while his teammate Josef Newgarden started in 32nd place.

