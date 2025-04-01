“Where do I sign up”: Fans react as McLaren release hilarious Pato O'Ward footage

The 2025 IndyCar season is two races down and with considerable time left in the next race (the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13), Arrow McLaren has dropped a hilarious video around Pato O'Ward. Interestingly, fans from all over the world have been having a great time interacting with it.

Arrow McLaran has put out a video in which O'Ward can be seen attempting to audition for the famous American TV series The Bachelor.

In line with this, the fans have come up with hilarious reactions to the video.

A particular fan via X wrote:

"Where do I sign up."

Another person, via the same platform, had the following to add:

"Hahaha, Pato you’re hilarious!"

Another X user had the following to say:

"Where do we sign?"

Here are some of the other reactions:

Pato O'Ward is one of the fastest rising young talents in the world of America's highest class of open-wheel racing. After just 91 races, he has already managed to put on board seven wins, 27 podiums, and six pole positions.

Pato O'Ward's Thermal Club 'gamble' didn't pay off

While Pato O'Ward has found himself in the limelight on the web following Arrow McLaren's recent X post, he did not have the kind of outing he was hoping for at Thermal Club (2025 IndyCar season). The 25-year-old ended his 65-lap race in second place behind Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou.

The Arrow Mclaren driver was in control of the Grand Prix for the majority of it, but during the closing stages of the race, Palou made a strong charge from P3. Firstly, he overtook O'Ward's teammate Christian Lundgaard, and then, shortly after, he got the better of the 25-year-old.

Following the end to a difficult outing, Pato O'Ward added:

“We took a gamble; it didn’t work out for us. We had used our new reds (alternate tires) at the start because we didn’t really quite know what the deg (tire degradation) was going to be like. The blacks (primary tires) really kind of took a turn for the negative at the end of the race, and that was it. We didn’t stand a fighting chance," O'Ward said via IndyCar.

O'Ward managed a fifth-place finish in the 2024 drivers' championship. He managed 460 points alongside three wins, six top-fives, and 10 top-ten finishes.

Keeping this in view, he would ideally want to end the ongoing 17-race season in a better position. After two rounds, he is currently in second place with 63 points. However, Alex Palou's teammate, Scott Dixon, is hot on Palou's heels with 61 points of his own. If Dixon is to keep hold of his position, he will need a strong outing in Round 3, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

