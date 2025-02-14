Which driver has the most IndyCar championship wins? All you need to know

Winning an IndyCar race is one of the biggest achievements in American open-wheel racing, let alone winning a championship. It takes a lot of things to go right and a lot of good luck for any driver to put together a decent season. Some drivers have managed to win multiple races and titles, but only one driver has won more than anyone else.

A.J. Foyt holds the record for the most IndyCar championships, with seven titles to his name. He is also the most successful driver in the sport with 67 victories under his belt. His success spans multiple decades, making him one of the greatest drivers to ever race in the history of the Series.

A.J. Foyt's Record-Breaking Seven IndyCar Championships

A.J. Foyt won his first IndyCar championship in 1960 and followed it up with another in 1961. He continued to dominate the series throughout the 1960s and 1970s, winning additional titles in 1963, 1964, 1967, 1975, and 1979. His ability to compete at a high level for nearly two decades set him apart from other drivers.

Foyt’s seven championships remain unmatched, even as modern-day legends have tried to break his record. Scott Dixon is the closest to Foyt’s record, with six championships. The New Zealand driver won his first title in 2003 and has continued to add to his total with championships in 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2020.

Dixon is still an active driver, meaning he has a chance to tie or surpass Foyt’s record. Other legendary drivers with multiple championships include Mario Andretti, Dario Franchitti, and Sébastien Bourdais, each with four titles.

These five drivers are followed by eight more who have won IndyCar titles three times and 14 drivers have won the titles twice in the history of the sport. All the other Series champions have won the title only once in their career.

A.J. Foyt is also IndyCar’s most dominant driver

Foyt is not only the most successful driver in the history of the sport but he is also the most dominant to ever compete in the series. In addition to his seven championships, he also holds the record for the most race wins in a single season. His most dominant year came in 1964 when he won 10 races, including the Indianapolis 500.

That season, he won 10 out of the 13 races he entered, an incredible achievement in any era of open-wheel racing. Foyt also had another dominant season in 1975, winning seven races on his way to his sixth championship. No driver has been able to match his 10-win season in modern IndyCar racing, making it one of the most impressive achievements in the sport’s history.

The only driver who matched Foyt’s record of 10 wins in a single season is Al Unser Sr. in 1970

