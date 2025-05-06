Which IndyCar driver has most wins at Sonsio Grand Prix at IMS road course

With the IndyCar drivers moving on from the Alabama Grand Prix, they have set their sights on the upcoming race at the IMS road course. The IndyCar Grand Prix will take place over May 10-11, and various teams and drivers have emerged victorious at the track.

The race made its debut on the calendar in 2014, with Team Penske's Simon Pagenaud winning the inaugural race. It was then won by Roger Penske-led team's Will Power in the subsequent year, with the two trading the race victory till 2020 with each other.

With the 2020 IndyCar season being hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple venues hosted more than one race, and the IMS' road course was home to three races that year. This saw the Power-Pagenaud winning streak being broken by Scott Dixon early in the year. Despite this, Will Power emerged victorious again in the same year and in 2021.

Power has amassed five race victories (the most) in the 16 iterations of the race held so far, helping Team Penske rack up eight wins at the road course.

Which IndyCar drivers have two or more races at the IndyCar Grand Prix?

Scott Dixon at the NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Although Power emerges as the most dominant force at the track, there have been other drivers to have won multiple races at the track. The first name that pops into the mind is Simon Pagenaud, who won three races at the track and ranks second in the winning list at the IMS road course.

On the other hand, multiple drivers have won two races at the track. Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon and Alex Palou are the other two multiple Grand Prix winners on the grid. All while Josef Newgarden, Rinus VeeKay, and Colton Herta have one victory each in the winning column.

Palou has been the reigning winner at the circuit. He won the 2023 and 2024 editions of the race and is now eyeing a different three-peat at the IMS this year.

Palou has been on a great run since the start of the 2025 season. He endured a tough qualifying session at the season opener in St. Petersburg, but made his way up the field as his strategy paid off to bag the race victory at the street track.

The 27-year-old then moved over to the Thermal Club weekend and started the race inside the top three. Pato O'Ward initially looked set to bag the race win as he led 51 laps, but was passed by Alex Palou with 10 laps to go, and the CGR driver won another race.

Though Palou did not win the Long Beach Grand Prix, he returned to winning ways at the Alabama Grand Prix and won his third race of the season.

