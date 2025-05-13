Which racing milestone will Helio Castroneves rewrite if he triumphs at the 2025 Indy 500?

Meyer Shank Racing driver Helio Castroneves will participate in his 25th Indy 500 at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will be held on May 25. If Castroneves wins at this year's Indianapolis 500, he will rewrite history as he will become the first ever driver to win five Indy 500s.

Castroneves will enter his fifth season with Meyer Shank Racing and has previously participated in the Indy 500 the last 20 times with Team Penske. He currently has four titles to his name and shares the record with legendary drivers like A.J. Foyt, Al Unser, and many more.

Helio Castroneves won his four Indy 500 wins in 2001, 2002, 2009, and 2021. In 2001, he qualified in 11th place and went on to win the event in his first attempt by 1.7 seconds and won the race with Team Penske. His last win came in 2021, where he battled it out with defending champion Alex Palou and overtook the Spaniard on Lap 199 and won the title by half a second.

During his previous attempts at the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing', the Brazilian driver missed out on winning as he was stopped by Gil de Ferran during the 2003 race. One of his closest margins came in 2014 when Ryan Hunter-Reay won the race by .0600, which is the second-closest margin for an Indy 500 win.

While speaking to IndyCar about his 25th attempt at the Indianapolis 500, Helio Castroneves spoke about how it feels to be back and to attempt winning the race for a record-breaking fifth time.

"Back to my comfort zone. This is what I've been doing for so many years. It's like just coming back where it belongs. This is an amazing opportunity. To be already with this incredible god of racing, Rick Mears, AJ, and Al Unser Sr, I'm honored and blessed to be in this position. Now I have this opportunity to do something nobody ever did. People are saying records are made to be broken in any sport. Why not? I'm sure a lot of fans want to see that. I want to see that. I'm sure those guys," he said.

If Castroneves wins this May, he will not only break the tie for most wins but will also become the third-oldest driver to win any IndyCar series, placing him alongside racing giants like Mario Andretti and Louis Unser. Only time will tell if Helio Castroneves will be able to break the records.

Helio Castroneves speaks up about chevy rivals "playing games" at the Indy 500 open test

The four-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves spoke up about the Chevrolet-powered cars "playing games" after obstructing his runs during the Indy 500 testing held between April 23 and 24 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The open testing is a part of the procedure to prepare for the upcoming Indianapolis 500.

The Brazilian driver will be driving his fifth season with Meyer Shank Racing and is looking forward to claiming his record-breaking fifth win during this year's event. However, during the test sessions, he was unhappy with the Chevrolet-powered cars as they obstructed his run plans. While speaking to IndyCar on their YouTube channel, he said,

"It was going really well. Speedwise seems that the car is right there on top of our teammates. But it's interesting, I feel the Chevy is playing games a little bit right now, but it's okay." [03:55:24]

"It's part of the game, but I feel that right now we were - the set of the car feels comfortable. That's the main thing so the basics right now is good. It's a great start for the rest of the month."

Helio Castroneves finished in seventh place during the testing despite the inconvenience.

