Who is Arrow McLaren racer Christian Lundgaard's girlfriend? Everything to know about the golf-student athlete 

Christian Lundgaard is a professional racing driver who drives the No. 7 Chevrolet in the IndyCar Series for Arrow McLaren. The 23-year-old is dating amateur golfer Gabriella Gilrowski, who plays golf for Tulane University (Georgetown University, Washington) and hails from Indiana. According to the World Amateur Golf Ranking, she is ranked 915th and has four top 10 finishes in the last 104 weeks.

Four days ago, Lundgaard posted a selfie of the couple on Instagram. He shared a birthday wish for his girlfriend, Gabriela.

Gabriella Gilrowski's LinkedIn bio describes her as a passionate golf student-athlete pursuing finance.

"Energetic and passionate Golf student-athlete pursuing a BS in Finance at Georgetown University/Minor in Entrepreneurship. Aim to use knowledge of Business Statistics, Marketing, Economics, Accounting, and Business Management to satisfy the requirements for an Intern position," reads her bio.

On December 16, 2024, Christian Lundgaard opened up about his relationship with Gilrowski. Interestingly, the couple waited for six months to make the announcement.

"Fantastic weekend in Florida🌴 Celebrated 6 Month with this wonderful human today❤️ Love you," wrote Lundgaard in the caption.

The golfer replied to the public declaration of love with an equal amount of affection.

"I love you so much 🥹❤️", wrote Gilrowski in the comments section

The post created a lot of buzz, drawing comments from the likes of his teammates, Pato O'ward, and Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly.

Christian Lundgaard disappointed with Thermal Club Race despite a podium finish

AUTO: AUG 16 NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Last weekend, Christian Lundgaard locked out the front row along with his Arrow McLaren teammate Pato O'Ward at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23, 2025. Lundgaard had a comfortable run in second place as his Mexican teammate led 51 of the 65 laps of the Grand Prix.

However, Alex Palou, who started in third place, brought his tires to life and overtook both the drivers in orange to take the chequered flag. Lundgaard expressed his disappointment after the race and told FOX:

“I think the No.7 Velo Arrow McLaren Chevrolet has done a very good job. The entire team's done a very good job all weekend. We just didn't have it there. I mean, we, we gave it a shot. We came up short. But having two cars on the podium, I think is as well of a day as we could have wished for coming into Thermal.

"But just, It's tough seeing, this guy beat us all every single event. We gotta find a way to stop him.”

Christian Lundgaard finished on the podium at the second round of the NTT IndyCar championship held at The Thermal Club, scoring 35 points. With that, he stands fourth in the championship with a total of 60 points. In 2024, Lundgaard finished the season in 11th position for Rahal Letterman Racing.

