"Who cares": Alex Palou on setting a new Indy 500 record

Alex Palou is on a hot streak in 2025, with three consecutive podium finishes in three races, including two back-to-back wins. On day one of the Indy 500 open test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday, the reigning IndyCar champion went fastest in session one.

When reporter Tony Donohue asked him if setting a track record at the IMS during Indy 500 qualifying mattered to him, the reigning IndyCar champion nonchalantly brushed aside the thought.

"Not at all," Palou replied. "It's cool to have records, but who cares about that. I think it's more about being a champion and winning the race or getting the pole... like not even the pole, like I got the pole, but we may reset."

Alex Palou took pole position at the 2023 Indy 500 qualifying, by recording the fastest pole speed in history - 234.217 mph. However, the record was eclipsed by Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin in 2024, who recorded a four-lap average speed of 234.220 mph.

On Wednesday, Palou set the fastest lap in the morning session for the veterans, with a speed of 223.303 mph. His Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Scott Dixon, placed second with a speed of 223.007 mph. However, Dixon set the fastest lap of the day in practice session three, going at 225.182 mph to complete the lap in 39.9677 seconds.

Palou ended the day in P6, with a speed of 224.786 mph and having completed 46 laps, the least among the three Chip Ganassi Racing drivers.

Alex Palou explains how IndyCar's hybrid system will affect Indy 500 qualifying

Alex Palou drives his No. 10 Honda at IndyCar's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Alex Palou also spoke about the effect of the new hybrid systems at the IMS oval. The 2025 Indy 500 will be the first time in the race's history that IndyCar drivers will drive cars powered by hybrid engines.

When to use the hybrid assists and when to regenerate the electric power will throw another variable in the race strategy. Speaking about the role the hybrid will play in qualifying on day one of the open test, Palou said:

"Yeah, it will make it more interesting. The strategy that some drivers or teams or manufacturers take might play a big role in terms of speed. We still don't know because of the boost. I think it's gonna change a lot when we have the real speeds and the high boost and all that. Is it better to regenerate? Is it better not to regen? What are we going to do and where to regen and stuff."

The qualifying for the Indy 500 is scheduled for May 17 and 18, with the race taking place the weekend after that on May 25.

