Who is Dr. Richard Bennett? Meet IndyCar superfan attending his 82nd Indy 500

Indianapolis' Indy 500 has been around since 1911. Over the years, it has grown tenfold in terms of popularity, and while new fans are getting involved with each passing event, there is one loyal supporter who has been regularly attending the 200-lap race since 1938.

Dr. Richard Bennett was born in 1938, and just six months later, he found himself attending that year's Indy 500 with his parents. Since then, the superfan has not missed even a single event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The upcoming 2025 race will be Bennett's 82nd straight appearance at the event.

In line with this, a special tribute video has been posted by IndyCar on FOX via their X handle. It has been captioned as follows:

"His first race was in 1938 when he was just 6 months old. Dr. Richard Bennett will be attending his 82nd. #Indy500 on Sunday."

The 2025 Indy 500 will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Sunday, on the 25th of May. Interestingly, the well-known Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix will also take place on the same day around the tight and twisty Monaco street circuit.

Josef Newgarden 'ready to go racing' at Indy 500 despite mega controversy

Josef Newgarden Visits Macy's Herald Square With FOX Sports... - Source: Getty

The Indy 500 has always been a historic event that is watched worldwide. Just like Dr. Richard Bennett, it has no shortage of die-hard supporters. While the fans are gearing up for Sunday's race, the two-time Indianapolis race winner, Josef Newgarden, has not had the best of times this year.

Since last week's modified attenuators controversy, which has pushed Newagarden and his Team Penske teammate, Will Power, to the back of the grid, the former has had a difficult time.

In line with this, the 34-year-old came forward yesterday and asserted that, despite the controversy, he is ready to go racing on Sunday.

"Well, I think we got a lot of people sitting here today, it looks like. don't want to disappoint or offend anybody. I'm here to talk about the race. I'm here with my team. I'm ready to go racing. I love this race. My goodness, I've been enjoying being here this whole time. I look forward to it every year, as we all do," Newgarden said via Motorsport.

He further added:

"Ready to go to work with our group. Proud of everything that we have done up to this point. Ready to go racing. So that's what I got to say."

The 2025 IndyCar season is five rounds down, and the upcoming Indy 500 is the sixth event on the calendar. Newgarden will start the 200-lap race from way down in P32, and it will be fascinating to see how his outing eventually pans out.

