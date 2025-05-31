“Who are you firing?”: IndyCar world reacts to Andretti’s response to Indy 500 penalties

The 2025 Indy 500 proved to be an event to forget for Andretti Global, with two of its cars getting hit with penalties post-race. In line with this, the outfit has recently released a statement that has caught the radar of the IndyCar fans.

Following the end of last week's 200-lap Indianapolis Motor Speedway event (May 25), Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson and Kyle Kirkwood had finished their outing in P2 and P6. However, during the post-race inspections, it was discovered that there were technical irregularities on the two cars that led to them getting bumped to P31 and P32.

Amid all the noise, the incident created among IndyCar fans, Andretti Global has come up with a statement.

"After careful analysis with INDYCAR surrounding the Indianapolis 500 Post-Race Technical Violations and Penalties to the Nos. 27 and 28 cars, we accept the penalties issued and will not pursue further review," the team wrote in a statement on X.

Seeing the response, the fans of the sport have also shared their strong reactions in the comments. A particular fan wrote:

"Who are you firing?"

doing the house of gucci accent full time @ChasinAssholes Who are you firing?

A second fan, via the same platform, had the following to add:

"So you guys f**ked marcus and Herta? Haha wops our bad."

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Weird the 26 car didn't have same issue," A fan questioned.

"I have followed the Andretti's from the 1960s. I sincerely hope some lessons were learned here!" Another added.

"Still a hell of a race. This shouldn’t take anything away from that team effort!" A fan wrote.

With Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson ending up in P32 and P31, Andretti Global's third driver, Colton Herta, ended his outing in P14.

IndyCar taking potent steps post-Indy 500 problems

While Andretti Global has accepted IndyCar's Indy 500 penalties, the decision makers of the sport have quite a few things in the pipeline to ensure that the issues from the Indy 500 weekend aren't repeated.

It was recently made known by President Doug Boles that he and his team will continue to advance the car scanning processes going forward.

"Each team provided their Indianapolis 500 cars for us to use this week for scanning verification. This was extra work for their crews after a very busy weekend and I appreciate their support. We learned quite a bit in the exercise and are targeting at least two more events this year where we can validate the process and our learnings and continue to advance our technical inspection process in the future," Boles said via The Race.

Other than the controversies in the 2025 IndyCar season, the six Grands Prix have proved quite entertaining. Alex Palou is leading the drivers' standings with 306 points. Moreover, he has won five of the first six races under challenging circumstances.

In last week's Indy 500, Palou was again on his top form as he managed to climb his way up from P6 to end up as the victor. Next up on the race calendar is Round 7, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. The main race will take place on the upcoming weekend (June 1) around the 1.645-mile Detroit Street Circuit.

