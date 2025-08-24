Who is IndyCar driver Christian Rasmussen's girlfriend? Meet former racer Maria Cofer

Christian Rasmussen won his first-ever IndyCar race at the 2025 race at Milwaukee Mile and celebrated the victory with his girlfriend, Maria Cofer. The Danish driver's girlfriend is a former racer herself and has been spotted at multiple IndyCar race events to support the Ed Carpenter Racing driver.Christian Rasmussen was one of the many drivers who pitted late under caution at the 2025 Milwaukee Mile, and then overtook the race leader on fresher tires to take the first win of his IndyCar career since being promoted to the series in 2024.Rasmussen's girlfriend, Maria Cofer, was seen impatiently praying for the ECR driver as the Danish driver started the final lap in the lead, jumped out of excitement, and celebrated as the 25-year-old took his first victory. As Christian Rasmussen got out of the car in victory lane, he was seen embracing his girlfriend, Maria, and celebrating. Let's see who Maria Cofer is and look at her racing career.Christian Rasmussen’s girlfriend, Maria Cofer’s racing career, and background Maria Cofer is the daughter of former USAC Midget driver Johnny Cofer, and racing ran in her blood. While Johnny’s uncle and grandfather made a name for themselves on the drag racing strip, Maria's father took to racing midget cars on the dirt.Christian Rasmussen’s girlfriend followed in her father's footsteps and found her liking for the midget cars. For Maria Cofer, it all began when she asked her father, Johnny, to take her to a go-kart race, and soon she was picking out her first race car.Maria Cofer raced in multiple go-kart categories, including the QRC outlaw kart, before she decided to switch to midget racers at the age of 17. Christian Rasmussen's girlfriend even tested in stock cars for Toyota, but her heart stayed with the midgets. Detailing the same, she said,“That’s where my heart is at, it will always be on the dirt. I just looked up to my dad so much, and I really wanted to follow in his footsteps.” (via Speedsport)By the year 2017, Maria Cofer was winning races in the Midget series, but then an unfortunate incident happened at the Southern Oregon Speedway. It took about a year for the effects of the injuries to go away, but problems with her health persisted as a aftermath of the incident.Image credits: Instagram/@mcofer57Nonetheless, Maria continued with his midget career, making strides, racing in the USAC Midget Nationals and the Chili Bowl Nationals. In 2021, she was signed by Abacus Racing along with her dad, featuring as her mechanic. In September 2022, Maria Cofer got her first fast qualifier award in the USAC Midget National. Johnny Cofer and Maria became only the second father-daughter duo to have a fast qualifier to their name.However, the impact of the 2017 crash was still taking a toll on Rasmussen’s girlfriend, and in October 2022, Maria Cofer announced her retirement from the sport.Maria Cofer and Christian Rasmussen’s dating timelineWhile there is no official record of when Christian Rasmussen and Maria Cofer started dating, the Ed Carpenter Racing driver first posted an image with his girlfriend on his Instagram profile on August 11, 2025. Maria, on the other hand, first uploaded a post including Rasmussen on her Instagram on March 13, 2023, as the couple attended a Supercross event. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMaria Cofer and Christian Rasmussen have since then uploaded multiple images of themselves trekking, on vacations, and at the racetrack. The former USAC Midget Nationals racer was spotted at the 2024 and 2025 Indy 500 to support her boyfriend and uploaded images from the same on her Instagram.