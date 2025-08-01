Who is Nicholas Monteiro? The Brazilian-American talent joining HMD for INDY NXT challenge

Brazilian-American open wheel racing prodigy Nicholas Monteiro will be joining HMD Motorsports in the Indy NXT series. The 19-year-old will make his debut in the IndyCar ladder series for the upcoming race weekend at Portland International Raceway.Nicholas Monteiro will be driving the No.24 car on his debut alongside the HMD Motorsports teammates. The No.24 was driven by German open-wheel racing driver Sophia Floersch before she exited the team after the first round. Evagoras Papasavvas replaced her in the No.24 car, with Davey Hamilton Jr. announced as the driver to drive the No.24 around four ovals.Nicholas Monteiro was announced as HMD Motorsports’ #24 driver for Portland on July 31, 2025. The Brazilian-American will be taking over double duty at the 1.964-mile circuit, as he will fulfill his duties in the USF 2000 Pro and the Indy NXT series. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLet's have a look at who Nicholas Monteiro is and his motorsports career.Nicholas Monteiro's Motorsports careerThe Brazilian-American driver was born on October 20, 2005, in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Monteiro began karting at the age of seven before moving up the ranks and making his professional single-seater debut in 2022.He raced in the Copa Brasil de Fórmula Delta, F4 Brazilian Championship, and the Italian F4 championship in 2022. Nicholas finished 8th in the inaugural F4 Brazilian championship and joined NeoTech Motorsports to race in the USF Pro 2000 championship in 2023.For the last round of the 2023 season, Monteiro raced for TJ Speed Motorsports. He finished his debut season in the IndyCar ladder series in P19 and joined forces with DEForce Racing for the 2024 season, finishing the championship in P13.He continued racing with DEForce in 2025 before making a switch to Turn 3 Motorsports after the first five races of the season. Nicholas Monteiro also joined the Formula Regional Oceania championship this year and races for mtec Motorsports.Nicholas also raced in the NASCAR Brasil series challenge earlier this year and participated in a couple of races. As he signed with HMD Motorsports, the Indy NXT race at Portland will be his next challenge.Nicholas Monteiro is “incredibly excited” for the Indy NXT challenge The Brazilian-American driver’s HMD announcement was made over a week prior to the Indy NXT race weekend in Portland, which takes place from 8-10 August. Speaking about the opportunity to drive for one of the top teams in Indy NXT, Nicholas Monteiro said,“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to drive for HMD Motorsports in Portland. It’s another step closer to achieving my goals in racing. I’m grateful to the team for believing in me and to my partners for their support.”“I have traveled to the team’s headquarters in Indiana, and it is an incredible facility. Their results in years past and the success at the last event at Laguna Seca show that they are one of the top teams in the series. I’m ready to put in the work and add to HMD’s success,” he added.Davey Hamilton Jr. will step back into the #24 HMD car for the final two Indy NXT races at the Milwaukee Mile and the Nashville Superspeedway.