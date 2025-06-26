Who are the three new drivers making it to IndyCar's NTT DATA power rankings after Road America?

The 2025 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America was nothing less than a captivating race, as the IndyCar race had multiple yellows, and there was no definite winner until the last quarter of the race. It was yet another race win for the three-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou.

However, it was the second place finisher that caught the fans' eyes. Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenquist took second place in the race, and that gave him a chance to enter the power rankings. Chip Ganassi Racing's Kyffin Simpson and Dale Coyne Racing's Rinus VeeKay also enter the Power rankings. Here are the new entrants in this week's power rankings

1. Felix Rosenqvist

Felix Rosenqvist drives the #60 Meyer Shank Racing car powered by Honda. He qualified in 12th place and made up places during the race to finish in 2nd place. This marked the Swede's first podium of the season and his sixth top ten of the season.

Trending

At some point during the race, the #60 driver was leading the race, and it seemed like he could claim victory. This second-place finish also helped Meyer Shank Racing get its best non-Indy 500 result. The driver is also tied with his former teammate Pato O'Ward for the third most top ten finishes.

2. Rinus VeeKay

Rinus VeeKay drives the #18 Dale Coyne Racing car powered by Honda. The Dutchman started his race in 22nd place and made up places on the track and finished the race in 10th place despite three penalties levied on him, which also led to him losing out on three places.

This 10th-place finish marked his fourth top-ten finish for this season. His highest finish this season came at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, where he started the race in 5th and finished the race in 4th place. The 2025 season marks the former IndyCar developmental series champion's first season with the Dale Coyne Team after he was axed by Ed Carpenter Racing towards the end of the last season, and his future in IndyCar looked bleak.

3. Kyffin Simpson

Kyffin Simpson drives the #8 Chip Ganassi Racing car powered by Honda and is in his second season with the team. He qualified for the race in 23rd place and made up 17 places to finish the race in 6th place. The 20-year-old has been putting up spectacular performances over the past few races. During his previous race at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, he qualified for the race in 19th place and finished the race in 5th place.

This was his earned his second top-six finish in the last three IndyCar races. He also managed to put in two fastest laps in the last nine races held.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.