Who won the IndyCar race today? Full results, standings from 2025 St. Petersburg race

The 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg has concluded. The season opener, with a total of 27 entries, started at 12 pm ET on Sunday, March 1. It took place in the streets of St. Petersburg and lasted for 2 hours. The 100 lap race had seven race leader changes among four different teams and saw only one caution flag.
Who won the NTT Indycar race series today ?
Driving the # 10 car for DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Alex Paulo won his first race of the season with a mix of great strategy and flying laps. Palou emerged as the winner when he took the lead on Lap 75 for good from the #60 car SiriusXM Honda of Meyer Shank Racing, driven by Felix Rosenquist. He then held off the two-timer series champion, Josef Newgarden to win at the 1.8 mile, 14- turn circuit.
Palou started the race in eighth, led 26 out of the 100 laps and crossed the finish line 2.8669 seconds ahead of his teammate, Scott Dixon, to take the black and white chequered flag. The win marked his 12th career win in the Indycar series.
Meanwhile, six-time series champion Dixon finished a strong second. Notably, Dixon achieved this despite losing radio communication for nearly the entire race. This result also secured Chip Ganassi Racing's first 1-2 finish since the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course race in July 2023.
Josef Newgarden had to settle for a third place finish after being passed by Dixon on the final lap. Pole -sitter Scott McLaughlin settled for fourth position in his #3 DEX imaging Team Penske Chevrolet. He led a race-high 40 laps. Kyle Kirkwood finished in fifth place in his #27 Chili's Honda fielded by Andretti Autosport.
The NTT Indycar Series Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg final results explored
Here are the final results of the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
1. # 10 Alex Paulo
2. # 09 Scott Dixon
3. # 02 Josef Newgarden
4.# 03 Scott McLaughlin
5. #27Kyle Kirkwood
6. #28 Marcus Ericsson
7. #60 Felix Rosenqvist
8. #07 Christian Lundgaard
9. #18 Rinus VeeKay
10. #20 Alexander Rossi
11.# 05Pato O'Ward
12.#15 Graham Rahal
13.#04 David Malukas
14.#14 Santino Ferrucci
15.#21 Christian Rasmussen
16.#26 Colton Herta
17.#76 Conor Daly
18.#08 Kyffin Simpson
19.#90 Callum Ilott
20.#83 Robert Shwartzman
21.#77 Sting Ray Robb
22.#30 Devlin DeFrancesco
23.#51 Jacob Abel
24.#66 Marcus Armstrong
25.#06 Nolan Siegel
26.#12 Will Power
27.#45 Louis Foster
The second race of the season, the Grand Prix of Thermal will take place on March 23 at 3pm ET. Catch all of the the NTT INDYCAR SERIES action live on FOX.