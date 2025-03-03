Who won the IndyCar race today? Full results, standings from 2025 St. Petersburg race

The 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg has concluded. The season opener, with a total of 27 entries, started at 12 pm ET on Sunday, March 1. It took place in the streets of St. Petersburg and lasted for 2 hours. The 100 lap race had seven race leader changes among four different teams and saw only one caution flag.

Ad

Who won the NTT Indycar race series today ?

Driving the # 10 car for DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Alex Paulo won his first race of the season with a mix of great strategy and flying laps. Palou emerged as the winner when he took the lead on Lap 75 for good from the #60 car SiriusXM Honda of Meyer Shank Racing, driven by Felix Rosenquist. He then held off the two-timer series champion, Josef Newgarden to win at the 1.8 mile, 14- turn circuit.

Ad

Trending

Palou started the race in eighth, led 26 out of the 100 laps and crossed the finish line 2.8669 seconds ahead of his teammate, Scott Dixon, to take the black and white chequered flag. The win marked his 12th career win in the Indycar series.

Meanwhile, six-time series champion Dixon finished a strong second. Notably, Dixon achieved this despite losing radio communication for nearly the entire race. This result also secured Chip Ganassi Racing's first 1-2 finish since the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course race in July 2023.

Ad

Josef Newgarden had to settle for a third place finish after being passed by Dixon on the final lap. Pole -sitter Scott McLaughlin settled for fourth position in his #3 DEX imaging Team Penske Chevrolet. He led a race-high 40 laps. Kyle Kirkwood finished in fifth place in his #27 Chili's Honda fielded by Andretti Autosport.

The NTT Indycar Series Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Ad

1. # 10 Alex Paulo

2. # 09 Scott Dixon

3. # 02 Josef Newgarden

4.# 03 Scott McLaughlin

5. #27Kyle Kirkwood

6. #28 Marcus Ericsson

7. #60 Felix Rosenqvist

8. #07 Christian Lundgaard

9. #18 Rinus VeeKay

10. #20 Alexander Rossi

11.# 05Pato O'Ward

12.#15 Graham Rahal

13.#04 David Malukas

14.#14 Santino Ferrucci

15.#21 Christian Rasmussen

16.#26 Colton Herta

17.#76 Conor Daly

18.#08 Kyffin Simpson

19.#90 Callum Ilott

20.#83 Robert Shwartzman

21.#77 Sting Ray Robb

22.#30 Devlin DeFrancesco

23.#51 Jacob Abel

24.#66 Marcus Armstrong

25.#06 Nolan Siegel

26.#12 Will Power

27.#45 Louis Foster

The second race of the season, the Grand Prix of Thermal will take place on March 23 at 3pm ET. Catch all of the the NTT INDYCAR SERIES action live on FOX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback