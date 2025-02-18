"Whoa, those are hot" - IndyCar fans react as ECR reveals Alexander Rossi and Christian Rasmussen's 2025 cars

The 2025 IndyCar season is slated to kick off on March 2nd. Ahead of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the Indianapolis, Indiana-based Ed Carpenter racing revealed their liveries, sparking reactions from fans online.

For the upcoming Indycar season, the experienced Alexander Rossi with 147 race starts so far, and Christian Rasmussen with 14 race starts will be behind the wheel for the #20 and 21 cars.

Ahead of the season, on February 18, the official Instagram handle of Ed Carpenter Racing unveiled their stellar blue and yellow color liveries.

Giving their reaction to the livery, a fan wrote:

"Whoa, those are hot!"

"Now these are some damn good liveries," another fan added.

"Nice work lads!" a user wrote.

Here are some more fans giving their reactions to the newly launched livery:

"So much better than last year," a fan claimed.

Love the same design will inverted colors, amazing!" another added.

ECR's Christian Rasmussen recently met some 'future IndyCar drivers'

While the Indianapolis, Indiana-based Ed Carpenter Racing recently launched its 2025 cars for Alexander Rossi and Christian Rasmussen, the latter was up to something adorable in the past week.

Christian Rasmussen met the children at Promise Road Elementary and had a great time with them. On the eve of World Read Aloud Day, Rasmussen offered glimpses of his time spent with children at the Elementary school and penned a heartwarming caption for the Instagram post shared on February 6.

"Thank you to everyone at Promise Road Elementary for having me for World Read Aloud Day! It was a privilege to spend time with such a fun group this morning. Future IndyCar drivers here!"

Christian Rasmussen has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the 2024 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He is yet to secure his maiden win in the series and managed only a 22nd-place finish with 163 points last year.

Alexander Rossi on the other hand, has been competing in the sport since the 2016 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. So far, he has amassed eight wins, 30 podiums, and seven pole positions. Last year, Rossi could only muster a 10th-place finish in the overall standings with 366 points.

The 33-year-old, who joined Ed Carpenter Racing in late September 2024 and replaced Rinus Veekay will eye a better finish with the team.

The 2023 Indy NXT Champion, Rasmussen, who was given a full-time role around the same time, will look to find his footing as the pair look to get the momentum going ahead of the Indycar season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2.

