Why Colton Herta is “embarrassed to be associated” with his IndyCar team

Colton Herta has admitted feeling "embarrassed" following the controversy hitting the Andretti team in the wake of the Indy 500 event. The Indianapolis-based outfit witnessed two of its drivers hit with a penalty in the aftermath of the Brickyard showpiece.

The Andretti team, which had finished as the highest points-scoring team at the famed oval race, saw two of its drivers, Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson, hit with post-race penalties — resulting in them being relegated to the end of the grid.

According to an announcement via the IndyCar website, both drivers’ cars were found to have been aerodynamically enhanced after modifications to the Energy Management System covers and the cover to A-arm mounting points using unapproved spacers and parts.

Sharing his thoughts during the media interaction at the Detroit Grand Prix weekend (via IndyStar), Herta said:

"I'd say it's pretty embarrassing to be associated with cheating. It's something we as a team take really seriously to try and fix. It's not something I want to be involved with. It's pretty embarrassing, and it su**s."

The infraction involving both of Colton Herta’s teammates resulted in them losing the prize money and championship race points earned from the Indy 500 event. Additionally, each car received a $100,000 fine, with their team managers handed one-race suspensions, which is expected to be served at the Detroit Grand Prix.

How Colton Herta reacted after his Indy 500 race

Colton Herta reflected on his challenging outing at the Indy 500 event. The 25-year-old witnessed his race largely hampered by a brake pedal issue.

The California native, who had commenced the race in 27th position, climbed up into the top 10 within the first 50 laps. However, what was appearing to be a brilliant recovering drive for the Andretti Autosport driver was hampered by a drive-through penalty picked up due to a brake pedal issue during his pit stop on the 64th lap.

It argely spelled the end of Colton Herta’s race, which had kicked off on a brilliant note. Detailing his thoughts following the Indianapolis event, he wrote on Instagram:

“Brake pedal went to the floor on our stop and earned us a speeding penalty. Killed our day. See ya on the streets of Motown. 🤘”

Herta, recovering from the drive-through penalty, eventually completed his Indy 500 race in 14th place. The Formula 1-linked driver will look for an improved performance at the upcoming Detroit Grand Prix.

The Michigan race has been a mixed bag of results for the 25-year-old, particularly the 2024 edition, where Horta finished 19th despite qualifying in pole position.

