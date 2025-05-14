Why has FOX changed IndyCar's schedule midseason?

IndyCar on FOX announced changes to the 2025 schedule midway through the season, changing the timings for several races that will follow the Indy 500. IndyCar's official website released the official statement about the changes on May 14, 2025, detailing the changes as an opportunity to build the audience further.

FOX took over the broadcasting rights for the American open-wheel racing series starting with the 2025 season. The open-wheel series has seen growth in viewership at all races. Although the number might have fallen off after the season opener at St. Pete, the series saw a 25% viewership growth over the first four races compared to the 2024 season.

IndyCar on FOX has made changes to the schedule of five races, which also includes the shift of a race to Sunday Primetime on FOX. The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 held at the WorldWide Technology Raceway was set to take place on June 15 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time, but has now been moved to a night race under the lights.

The race around the WWT Raceway will now take place at 8:00 PM Eastern Time, i.e., Primetime on FOX. In light of the growth of the viewership in IndyCar since FOX took over, the media broadcast fine-tuned the timings to “capitalize on opportunities to further build an audience for North America’s premier open-wheel series.”

The other races whose timing has been changed include Road America, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Iowa Speedway Race 2, and the Streets of Toronto. The race timings for these have been advanced by either an hour or a couple of hours.

The newly appointed President Doug Boles came out and spoke about the changes made to the schedule, as he said,

“This is a massive primetime showcase under the lights for the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. This is also a tremendous display of partnership from both FOX Sports and our friends at World Wide Technology Raceway, who’ve worked with us to generate this exciting opportunity for our sport.”

“Race weekend in St. Louis is just a month away, and fans in venue and around the country are in for a real treat when INDYCAR arrives in town,” he added

Changes to the IndyCar Schedule on FOX

World Wide Technology Raceway - Sunday, June 15

Previous Start Time: 3:00 PM

New Start Time: 8:00 PM

Road America - Sunday, June 22

Previous Start Time: 3:30 PM

New Start Time: 1:30 PM

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course - Sunday, July 6

Previous Start Time: 2:00 PM

New Start Time: 1:00 PM

Iowa Speedway Race 2 - Sunday, July 13

Previous Start Time: 2:00 PM

New Start Time: 1:00 PM

Streets of Toronto - Sunday, July 20

Previous Start Time: 2:00 PM

New Start Time: 12:00 noon

