Why was Indy NXT driver Jack Miller placed on probation and fined $5,000?

Abel Motorsports Indy NXT driver Jack Miller has been hit with a huge fine ($5000) ahead of Round 2 of the 2025 season. This update has picked up immense traction among the die-hard motorsports fans, and amid this, IndyCar insider Bob Pockrass has revealed the reason behind the penalty.

Ad

As per Pockrass, Miller broke Rule 9.3.1.8 of the rule book. This is in relation to the use of improper, profane, or disparaging language or gestures.

"Jack William Miller broke Rule 9.3.1.8. Using improper, profane, or disparaging language or gestures in reference to any Official, Members or anyone else or improper, profane or disparaging language or gestures in reference to, concerning or connected in any way with INDYCAR," Bob Pockrass wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jack Miller is in his second Indy NXT season this year and is currently in 16th place in the drivers' championship with 14 points (#40 car driver for Abel Motorsports). His father, Dr. Jack Miller, popularly known as The Racing Dentist, is also a former racing driver.

Jack Miller's take on his passion for racing

While Jack Miller has been smacked with a huge blow by the Indy NXT decision makers, he has quite recently talked about his passion for racing. Coming from a racing background, he always knew that he was also going to find a career path in the world of motorsports.

Ad

In line with this, he had the following to say last month:

"Well, I started karts when I was three years old. As soon as I could, I’d move up to the next series. That was kind of always my dad’s philosophy." Miller said via Carmel Monthly Magazine.

The 21-year-old driver further added:

"Just having everyone around you, very supportive of you — it really helps. The teachers were great, always helping me out with school. You kind of feel like it’s a whole city behind you, really, because a lot of people here are in some way, shape or form a race fan.”

Ad

Jack Millier started competing in karting events at the extremely young age of just three. He competed in around 300 kart events and amassed quite a few race wins and championships.

Miller made the switch to open-wheel racing in F4 US in 2017-18 and then climbed the competitive USF ladder system. Other than his ongoing stint in IndyCar, he is a junior student at IUPUI majoring in biology.

The 21-year-old competed in the 2024 Indy NXT season as well. During that time, he amassed 14 race starts and ended his campaign in 15th place in the drivers' standings.

Following his recent penalty, he will not be allowed to participate in the qualifying session in Barber. Miller will start last in Sunday's Indy NXT race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.