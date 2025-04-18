“Why are we making up exceptions for a guy who doesn’t even run full-time in the series?”: Fans react to Indy 500 driver replacement rule update

The IndyCar series on April 17 announced new driver replacement rules for the upcoming Indy 500.

It took the racing world by storm. IndyCar insider Bob Pockrass uploaded a tweet about the same, which led to fans reacting to the change.Pockrass wrote:

"INDYCAR has defined procedures and regulations for a driver replacement for a non-medical reason for the Indy 500 (for example if Kyle Larson needs to be replaced by Tony Kanaan because of rain). @IndyCarOnFOX"

Some fans were still confused with the rules while some just did not get on board with the new upates. Here are some of the reactions.

A fan wrote:

""So basically, if Larson has to leave in the middle of the 500, TK can get in the car? Prior to this announcement and according to TK on the DJD the car would be parked if Larson got out"

Another wrote via the platform:

"Forever to be known as "The Kyle Larson" rule 🫣"

Another user had the following to say:

"So now there's a Kyle Larson Rule in both indycar and nascar based solely off of him doing the double lol"

Here are some of the other replies to the tweet

"If that car wins, who is considered the winner? The one who started, the one who finished or both?"

"Why are we making up exceptions for a guy who doesn’t even run full time in the series? This is ridiculous."

Marcus Ericsson speaks about his feelings towards IMS after a 'rollercoaster' at Indy 500

Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson spoke about his feelings towards the Indianapolis 500 as the Swedish driver won the Indy 500 one year and the next he barely managed to qualify.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway's YouTube channel uploaded another episode of Doug and the Drivers, where the IMS president, Douglas Boles, interviewed Marcus Armstrong about his outing at Indianapolis.

Ericsson highlighted what he learned from his highs and lows and how it has taught him to appreciate the track even more.

“It was a roller coaster, to say the least, last year, and I think going through it, it was extremely tough. Like you said the last couple years before that, I was fighting for the win, and then suddenly I'm standing there with a very real chance of missing out, even making the race,” said the Andretti driver (0:25 onwards)

“In a way, it shows the highs and lows that the speedway brings, and it makes me now, when I look back to it and have some distance to it, it makes me appreciate the speedway and the race even more.”

Ericsson won the 2022 Indy 500 but was on the verge of not qualifying during the 2024 event and ended up qualifying in the last row of the grid.

