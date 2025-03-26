Only a few days after going around the Thermal Club in California, a couple of IndyCar drivers will head to a venue 1,880.7 miles away to partake in the Rookie Orientation Program to prepare them for the upcoming Indianapolis 500 race.

Two among the chosen ones are Russian-Israeli driver Robert Shwartzman of PREMA Racing and British driver Louis Foster of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. These two on-track rivals will participate in the series test at the oval on March 26th to be eligible for the most important event of the calendar.

The fundamental requirement to compete in the Indy 500 is for all the new drivers to complete a Rookie Orientation Program. The said pilots are expected to pass the qualifying, which consists of four consecutive laps. This is precisely the reason these two rivals will take to the track.

Formula 2 Championship - Round 2:Spielberg - Practice & Qualifying - Source: Getty

It is scheduled to take place at the 1.3-mile-long oval of Nashville Superspeedway. The track, which hosts premier motorsports events, will see IndyCar newbies get a taste of a high-speed circuit before stepping into the cockpit on May 25, 2025, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Last weekend, Shwartzman finished 22nd in the second round of the NTT IndyCar Championship, scoring 8 points, and Foster saw the chequered flag 2 places after him, scoring 6 points. The two rookies will be testing at the Nashville Superspeedway as a prerequisite for the Indianapolis 500.

Why is this test important for Robert Shwartzman?

The foundation for Motorsports' crown jewel is the need of the hour for former FIA F3 champion Robert Shwartzman. The driver who could hardly get any practice laps in at Thermal Club Grand Prix weekend due to his machine catching fire is set to embark upon the Rookie Orientation Program.

On the other hand, Foster has had three years of experience on the ovals owing to his championship win of 2024 INDY NXT by Firestone. Despite the parity in experience, the two are testing because 2025 is their first year in the NTT IndyCar championship.

AUTO: MAY 26 NTT IndyCar Series 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

The Indianapolis 500 Rookie Orientation Program (ROP) is a mandatory three-phase test for rookies, specifically formulated to familiarise them with the high speeds. The test at Nashville is aimed at doing precisely that, and the drivers need some testing hours under the belt before taking the uniquely built corners of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

The other drivers that are taking part in the test are Santino Ferrucci and David Malukas of AJ Foyt Racing, Conor Daly, and Sting Ray Robb of Juncos Hollinger Racing, Jacob Abel of Dale Coyne Racing, and Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, and Kyffin Simpson of Chip Ganassi Racing.

This year is the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500, scheduled for Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

