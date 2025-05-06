Will absence from the IMS race cost Alex Palou his hard-earned hold on the IndyCar rankings?

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently won the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix held on May 4. He is currently leading the championship. Many of the fans have questions about what will happen if the Spaniard skips one of the races. Will his opponents be able to close the gap?

The answer is NO, as the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver has put a gap of sixty points between him and Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard. He can easily skip this weekend's Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Road Course and still lead the standings to possibly win his fourth drivers' championship.

The gap between the Championship leader and his opponents is more than what they can gain in a single race. Even if the second-place driver (in this case, Christian Lundgaard) wins, they will end up scoring 50 points. The Spaniard will still be left with a gap of 10 points between himself and the opponent.

Alex Palou once again has put up a dominating and challenging season so far. He has won three of the four races and finished in second in the remaining one. At the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg, held on March 2, he qualified in 8th place and marched to victory. During the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, held on April 13, he qualified in third place and crossed the finish line in second.

Alex Palou reflects on his IndyCar journey after rare feat during the Barber Motorsports Park Grand Prix

The three-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou recently opened up about his IndyCar journey after winning the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

During the Grand Prix, he put up a dominant performance as he led 81 out of the 91 laps. He pulled a gap of 16 seconds between himself and Christian Lundgaard in P2. While talking to the media post-race, he was questioned if he ever thought about achieving success at such a young age. The 28-year-old replied, saying,

"No, absolutely not. My goal was to be an IndyCar driver. "Then (it) was just to be an IndyCar race winner or a person that could fight for wins and sometimes for championships." (0:11 onwards)

"Yeah, I don't think that I'm in a normal position. I'm aware that I'm very lucky to be in the position I am today, to be surrounded by a great team, being able to fight for wins every single weekend. Yeah, I don't know how long is that going to continue, but hopefully it's going to be for a long time," the defending champion added.

Alex Palou achieved the rare feat of completing 1000 laps with just 85 race starts, whereas his teammate Scott Dixon took 99 race starts to do so.

