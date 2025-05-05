Will Buxton firmly hits back at fan who called IndyCar race at Barber 'boring'

The Alabama IndyCar Grand Prix saw fans take to social media on how the race was supposedly a snoozefest, but FOX Sports commentator Will Buxton is having none of it. The Briton jibed back at one fan, who deemed the 90-lap race at the Barber Motorsports Park a boring one.

The race in Alabama saw Alex Palou lead 81 of the 90 laps at the fabled event. Moreover, he won the race with a comfortable cushion of 16 seconds' advantage and heaps of push-to-pass still reserved in his bank.

This led people to lament the event for its lackluster approach this year, as the Spaniard dominated the weekend.

"Shame the race was boring. Indycar yet to kick off action wise this season. Palou in a class of 1," the fan wrote.

However, Will Buxton did not allow for this comment to move under the radar as he hit back at the fan with some facts, as he wrote on X:

"Tell me how a driver showing generational talent is boring. Tell me how a driver in a new team fighting through to second is boring. Tell me how a driver in one of the smallest teams finishing fourth is boring. Tell me how the GOAT making up 14 places with no cautions is boring."

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old has recently joined the IndyCar realm after being enveloped in the F1 world for more than a decade.

Will Buxton asserts that everyone knows about the upper hand IndyCar holds over rival championships

Will Buxton at the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Event Hosted At F1® Arcade - Source: Getty

Buxton has been up close with F1 in the past few years. He had been the official presenter and the face of the F1 journalist owing to his presence in the Netflix show, 'Drive to Survive'. As such, his switch to IndyCar came as a shock to many.

Despite the eyebrows raised over the move, Will Buxton revealed how he was excited to embark on a new journey.

He spoke about how everybody in a racing paddock across the world would never admit that IndyCar is the superior championship to save their own championship's status, as he said (via Motorsport Week):

"I think IndyCar is motorsports’ best-kept secret. And that’s because nobody in any paddock anywhere in the world will admit what they know to be the truth, which is that IndyCar is the greatest racing on earth. Everyone knows the greatest form of racing in motorsport is IndyCar, but they can’t ever go on the record about it because they’d be down-talking their own championship."

Meanwhile, as the curtains fall on the Alabama Grand Prix, the paddock readies up to take to the IMS.

The 27-car grid will take on the Sonsio Grand Prix at the IMS road course layout for the first race at the elusive facility this season.

