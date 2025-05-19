Will Buxton gives his clear verdict on rookie Robert Shwartzman after a shocking Indy 500 moment

Prema Racing driver Robert Shwartzman claimed pole position at the Indianapolis 500 qualifying on Sunday, May 18. Fox Sports' lead commentator, Will Buxton, made his feelings known about the rookie.

On Sunday, Shwartzman took his first-ever pole position of the series at the Greatest Spectacle of Racing. He became the first rookie in over 40 years to claim pole position at the race. The feat was last achieved by Teo Fabi in 1983.

After the qualifying session, Buxton tweeted, expressing how he felt about Shwartzman claiming pole position.

"I’ve known @ShwartzmanRob for a long time. The guy has guts, and he has guile. He is supremely fast and utterly fearless. F1 spurned him and lost a superstar. The first rookie on pole for the indy500 in over 40 years. And thoroughly deserved. Just the start for a huge talent," the twet read.

Robert Shwartzman previously raced with Prema Racing in Formula One's developmental series, F2. He was also a Ferrari Academy driver, performing his reserved driver duties when necessary, and drove for their WEC team. However, at the end of last season, Shwartzman announced that he was leaving the Academy to join his current team, Prema, in IndyCar.

Shwartzman's 2025 season has been off to a decent start, as he qualified in 18th place for his maiden race at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix on March 2 and finished 20th. During the 50th Anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 13, the 25-year-old qualified in 24th spot and took the checkered flag in 18th spot.

At the Sonsio Grand Prix on May 10, he qualified in 27th position and finished in 18th place. Shwartzman will be looking forward to converting the pole to a victory at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which is set to take place on May 25.

Robert Shwartzman speaks about 'hardest qualifying' after his first qualifying session

Prema Racing's Robert Shwartzman participated in the first qualifying session at the Indianapolis 500, which took place on Saturday, May 17, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After the session, the former Ferrari Academy driver spoke about how he felt driving at the Oval.

Shwartzman shed dubbed this qualifying as the 'hardest qualifying' he has done in his racing career. He also highlighted how it was more challenging than the qualifying sessions at the 'Pinnacle of Motorsport' (Formula One).

"Honestly, it felt amazing. You know, definitely tickled my nerve. I think this qualifying is the hardest qualifying mentally I've ever done in my career. And you know, I've driven different categories, I've driven a Formula 1 car, and it never felt so challenging," Shwartzman said at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway via IndyCar on X.

Robert Shwartzman currently sits in 24th place in the drivers' championship with 47 points.

