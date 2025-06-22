Will Buxton goes gaga over Louis Foster's incredible maiden IndyCar pole at Road America

Louis Foster emerged as the second rookie driver to bag pole position during the 2025 IndyCar season. This led to a wave of congratulatory messages over social media, and Will Buxton soon picked up his phone in the commentary box to share how impressive the 21-year-old's achievement was with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Foster races for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, a team that has not had great fortune during the 2025 season. However, RLL emerged as the only team to have two drivers in the final qualifying segment, which ultimately paid dividends.

Despite not having a fresh set of alternate tires, Graham Rahal and his younger teammate looked to set a respectable laptime. Though the senior driver was unable to replicate his qualifying success earlier in the year, as he was the slowest of the Fast 6, Foster went on to clinch the pole position for the Road America Grand Prix.

Earlier on Friday (June 20), Will Buxton had shaved the Briton's iconic mustache. A day later, Foster won pole position by a tenth of a second, separating him and Alex Palou:

Witnessing the Indy NXT reigning champion take the pole after a strong string of results earlier in the year, Buxton wrote on X:

"Let’s GO @_LouisFoster. An incredible qualifying record in his rookie season already with top 12s in half of his races so far and a second fast six results in his first pole. On USED softs! Massive."

The RLL driver became the first rookie driver on pole position at a road course since Romain Grosjean at the 2021 IndyCar GP at the IMS road course.

Louis Foster reflects on his achievement after winning pole for Road America Grand Prix

Louis Foster at the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

With Louis Foster rewriting history, the RLL squad was on cloud nine. However, his pole laptime came on a set of scrubbed soft tires, which left the Briton scratching his head on how he was able to find such impressive grip.

Reflecting on his qualifying effort, the 21-year-old said via IndyCar on FOX:

"I said to the guys as we got out as we got into Fast 12 to not put reds (alternate tires) on because I wasn't confident that we would make it through to the Fast 6. Boy was I wrong! I mean absolutely amazing, the 45 crew has been amazing all weekend."

"Could not ask for a better start to the weekend. I still can't believe it. We went faster than all of the new, so a massive thank you to RLL Racing. We're going to celebrate well tonight."

Louis Foster will be paired with Alex Palou on the front row, with Kyle Kirkwood rounding out the top three spots.

