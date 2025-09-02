  • home icon
  Will Buxton highlights something fishy in Team Penske's announcement about Will Power's exit

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Sep 02, 2025 15:49 GMT
Image Credits: Getty, L: Roger Penske, R: Will Power
Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power’s exit from Team Penske was confirmed via an official press release after much speculation around the Australian driver’s future. However, IndyCar’s play-by-play announcer Will Buxton smelled something fishy about Team Penske owner’s statement about Power's exit.

Will Power's Team Penske contract has been a hot topic since the start of the 2025 IndyCar season, with it being his last year on the contract. Roger Penske came out midway through the season, suggesting that contract talks have been ongoing with the Australian, but that the team is also considering its options.

The 44-year-old came out multiple times in the last month and details how he hasn't received any communication from Team Penske’s side regarding a contract extension. Even at the last race in Nashville, he claimed that he's waiting for the team's response.

As his exit was announced on September 2, Roger Penske detailed that Power wanted a change as the reason behind the exit. The statement read,

“As we sat down to talk about our future together, Will felt that it was time for him to make a change, beginning with next season”

Will Buxton took to the social media platform X, reacted to the announcement, detailed how Power commented on awaiting a decision from Penske at Nashville, and now Roger Penske is suggesting that it was the Australian’s decision. The tweet read,

“Fascinating framing the choice as belonging to a driver who as of Sunday was still awaiting a meeting to be informed of his fate. Whatever ultimately led to this moment, someone will end up getting one hell of a driver, and Penske left with an almighty hole to fill.”
Team Penske's announcement also suggested that it will announce the driver for the #12 Chevrolet at a later date, ahead of the 2026 season.

What's next for Will Power and Team Penske as the two part ways?

After 17 years at Team Penske, Will Power has parted ways with Roger Penske's team. As per the reports, David Malukas is likely to sign with Penske as Power's replacement. Malukas, who raced with AJ Foyt Racing (a team with Penske technical alliance), has been rumored to join the historic IndyCar team for months.

On the other hand, Will Power's statement as he exited Penske read,

“It’s been the honor of my life to drive for Roger and the Penske organization. We have accomplished so much together, and I will always be grateful for my time with the team and my teammates who have supported me along the way. After much consideration, I felt like a change for me was the right move at this time.”

Recent rumors suggest that Will Power is possibly on his way to Andretti Global and will replace Colton Herta, who is rumored to make a move to F2 in turn. Other reports suggest Rinus VeeKay has declined Dale Coyne Racing’s contract extension, and co Malukas' replacement at AJ Foyt Racing.

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

