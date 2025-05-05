Will Buxton lauds 'beautiful and brutal' IndyCar venue

After the 2025 Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix weekend, Will Buxton, former F1 turned IndyCar pundit, has showered praise on the picturesque Barber Motorsports Park.

The facility in Birmingham, Alabama, has been around since 2003. When it comes to the circuit layout, it is 2.3 miles long and consists of several turns and significant elevation changes. Moreover, it is also quite popular because of the greenery it boasts.

Will Buxton had his first taste of racing action at the circuit this past week, and following his first-time experience, all he had were positive things to say about it. Buxton, via his X account, wrote:

"I’ve been lucky enough to travel to race tracks all over the world over the past 25 years and few have left the same impression as @BarberMotorPark. It is both beautiful and brutal and I loved getting to drive it post race with the GP winner as passenger. Can’t wait to return."

The 2025 Barber GP was won by the reigning IndyCar champion, Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou.

Will Buxton finds it 'tough' to pick Driver of the Day in Barber GP

While Will Buxton has applauded the Barber Motorsports Park for its beautiful/unforgiving layout, following the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, he also asserted that it was tough to pinpoint the 'Driver of the Day' in the 90-lap race.

Alex Palou triumphed in the event with Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard securing second place and Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin ending up third in his #3 challenger.

Will Buxton had the following to add in relation to the driver of the day debate on X:

"Tough to pick driver of the day out of @AlexPalou, @lundgaardoff and @rinusveekay, all 3 putting in stellar drives today at Barber. @AlexanderRossi holding on running hards for the final stint and that huge rise in an all green race for @scottdixon9 also sensational."

The 90-lap Barber GP was an action-packed tussle with several drivers pulling off sensational moves up and down the grid. Moreover, one of the moves of the race came from Christian Lundgaard. The 23-year-old pulled off a stellar overtake on Scott McLaughlin on lap 43.

Following the end of Round 4 of the 2025 IndyCar season, the reigning champ, Alex Palou, is sitting pretty at the top of the drivers' standings. The #10 Chip Ganassi driver has so far managed 196 points in comparison to Lundgaard (P2 with 136 points) and Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood (P3 with 127 points).

Next up on the 2025 IndyCar calendar is the SONSIO Grand Prix.

