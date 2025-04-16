Will Buxton makes feelings known after a Long Beach week he ‘never experienced’ before

FOX's play-by-play commentator Will Buxton has tweeted about his experience at his first Long Beach Grand Prix. He joined FOX Sports' broadcast team for the 2025 IndyCar Series season and is in the booth alongside James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell. This race marked his first Long Beach weekend as a commentator for IndyCar, having covered F1 with the Formula One Group earlier.

The 44-year-old posted pictures on his X account from the weekend.

"Hugely enjoyable week in Long Beach both on and off track. What an amazing event. Never experienced its kind before. Incredible buzz, huge turnout, fun race, and getting to spend it all with great friends."

Buxton previously worked with IndyCar during their NBC days. The switch happened somewhere at the end of the 2024 season. He spoke to The Race about the switch from Formula One to IndyCar. He highlighted how he did not want to pass up on this opportunity, as it doesn't come around twice.

“I never imagined in a million years that there would be an opportunity to switch full time to IndyCar. But it became really clear really quickly that there was this amazing opportunity, and the kind of opportunity that doesn't come around twice. If I turned it down now, I don't know if it ever would have appeared again,” Buxton said.

According to fans, Will Buxton has adjusted well to his familiar environment and has been a great addition to IndyCar.

Will Buxton shares a message about the Thermal Club Grand Prix after backlash from fans

Former Formula One pundit Will Buxton shared a message with fans after the Thermal Club Grand Prix on March 23. The race received a lot of backlash from them as it was not accessible, and the FOX telecast lost coverage during the main laps.

Buxton posted a message for the IndyCar fans a few days after the race. He wrote:

"One week on from Thermal, I’m reminded again of the high bar Indycar has for what’s considered a good race. Huge questions asked about the track and whether we’d get a single pass, but it actually delivered a race! With lots of overtaking! From where I’ve come from, that qualifies as an automatic top tier contest and one which would be lauded as such."

"I get the issues over accessibility, the disconnect and dissonance of racing at a private venue, but also I’m sad that the race itself seemed to be written off before we even rolled to green and wasn’t given a chance to prove the doubters wrong. Because we actually got a race."

The Thermal Club Grand Prix was an exciting race, as initially the McLaren duo of Pato O'Ward and Christian Lundgaard seemed to be the favorites to win the race. But three-time champion Alex Palou swooped in to take the race win.

