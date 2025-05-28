Will Buxton pens down his thoughts on “emotional rollercoaster” at Indy 500

The former Formula 1 turned IndyCar pundit Will Buxton thoroughly enjoyed covering the 2025 Indy 500. It was an almost two-week affair from the build-up to last week's 200-lap race around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ad

Buxton shared a heartfelt message expressing his experience while keeping the effort that was put in by everyone on the IndyCar on Fox team in mind.

"An emotional rollercoaster and two weeks I will never forget. More than 600 people worked tirelessly to deliver the Indy 500 for IndyCarOnFOX and it was an honour to be a part of it. So many lessons learnt. I can’t wait to be back home again in Indiana for the 110th running," Buxton wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

Will Buxton @@wbuxtonofficial An emotional rollercoaster and two weeks I will never forget. More than 600 people worked tirelessly to deliver the Indy 500 for @IndyCarOnFOX and it was an honour to be a part of it. So many lessons learnt. I can’t wait to be back home again in Indiana for the 110th running.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Having come from the world of Formula 1, Will Buxton soaked in the experience of his maiden Indy 500 in the past two weeks. The on-track action was a must-see right from the start of the build-up days, and the main 200-lap Grand Prix delivered plenty of excitement with Alex Palou winning the race.

2025 Indy 500 winner Alex Palou's take on a potential F1 move

Over the last few years, Alex Palou has become one of the top names in America's highest class of open-wheel racing. Having already amassed three IndyCar titles alongside his recent Indy 500 win, he is once again being linked to the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1.

Ad

In line with this, Palou was asked if he ever sees himself competing in Formula 1. To the surprise of many, including his fans, the 28-year-old came up with a candid response.

"(F1) is not calling me anymore. I still follow it. It’s a huge series. It’s amazing. I’m a big fan, but I don’t think they’re having as much fun as I’m having here. I don’t see people celebrating with their wives and their kids as much as we do. I don’t see them hanging in the bus lot or having dinner with their mechanics. I only enjoy driving and having fun and being with my people, so I think (F1) is the total opposite," Palou told the IndyStar.

Ad

Alex Palou's recent victory in the Indy 500 was his maiden triumph in the event. In the past years, he had come close quite a few times, but was just not able to cross the finish line in first place.

With the Chip Ganassi driver indicating that his future lies in IndyCar, he could be seen competing in the sport for quite a few more years to come. He is currently on course to amass his fourth IndyCar title. Palou has registered 15 wins, 36 podium finishes, and nine poles in his IndyCar career thus far. He now has his eyes locked on the Detroit Grand Prix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.