Will Buxton pinpoints Arrow McLaren driver as his standout after the first 3 IndyCar races

The 2025 IndyCar season is three rounds down, and Will Buxton has taken the time to reveal his standout performer. In line with this, the former F1 turned IndyCar pundit has deemed Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard as his top pick.

The ongoing campaign has statistically been dominated by the reigning world champion, Alex Palou. He has so far managed to put on board two Grand Prix wins and is sitting at the top of the drivers' standings.

However, despite this, Buxton has, via X, declared Arrow McLaren's Lundgaard as his standout driver.

"Top driver for me over the first three IndyCar races has been Christian Lundgaard. Can’t overstate how tough it is to change teams and cars, yet he’s been on the front foot from the off, two podiums and a contender for race wins. Hugely impressive start with Arrow McLaren."

The 23-year-old has so far managed to put on board 96 points, which includes two top-five and three top-10 finishes. Moreover, he is currently in third place in the drivers' championship behind Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood and CGR's Alex Palou.

Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard managed P3 in the Acura Grand Prix

While Will Buxton has showered huge praise on Christian Lundgaard for his consistent run in the ongoing IndyCar season, the latter put his thoughts forward following his last week's third-place finish in Long Beach.

Lundgaard put forth a solid performance in the 90-lap race that proved good enough for a podium finish in P3.

In line with this, the Arrow McLaren driver had the following to add:

"This one is dedicated to the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew as we had to rebuild the car yesterday. I tubbed the car in Qualifying and this is to them, as well as Jon Edwards, who was close to Kyle Larson and with us during the month of May. I was on Lap 42 and saw that I had 109 seconds left of overtake. Then, I forgot about it, and then it ended up paying dividends at the end. Felix Rosenqvist was being nice in Turn 1 but I'm just proud of the team." Lundgaard said via Arrow McLaren.

Christian Lundgaard has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since 2021. He has so far managed to amass a solitary Grand Prix win, five podiums, and two pole positions.

Last year, the 23-year-old ended his 17-race campaign in 11th place in the drivers' standings. Keeping this in view and that Lundgaard is currently in third place in the standings, he would ideally want a better overall finish in comparison to 2024.

The upcoming Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix will be important for him to keep his newfound momentum going in the 2025 IndyCar season.

