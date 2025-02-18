Will Buxton reacts to Pato O'ward and McLaren's stunning start to IndyCar pre-season testing at Sebring

McLaren's positive outing on Day 1 of the Sebring test has grabbed the attention of Fox News' lead IndyCar commentator, Will Buxton. The Briton expressed cautious optimism for the team as Pato O'Ward finished top of the timing charts and Christian Lundgaard also ended the day in the top 5.

Arrow McLaren are looking to make the next step and break into the top 3 of IndyCar as they come off a mixed 2024 season wherein Pato O'Ward finished 5th in the standings. They have also brought in Christian Lundgaard to replace the outgoing Alexander Rossi. 20-year-old Nolan Siegel is also set to make his full-time debut with the team.

The test at Sebring is the biggest opportunity for teams and drivers to test out their cars before the season eventually starts in just over 10 days on March 2. Pato O'Ward managed to top the timings with a 52.3470-second lap on the 1.67-mile short course of the Sebring International Raceway, whereas Lundgaard managed a 52.6626-second lap time.

Will Buxton posted the complete timing sheet on his X, and expressed that McLaren will likely be happy with their start to the testing, but reminded everyone that 'It's only testing'. He also mentioned a few other standouts.

"Caveat it’s only testing but a strong start for McLaren with 2 in the top 5 and O Ward fastest overall. Shank with only 1 car as Rosenqvist was ill, but that was Armstrong in an excellent P2. Juncos will be very happy with both cars in top 6, Prema top 10. 24 in a second of P1."

Nolan Siegel, who joined the team towards the back-end of last season, finished the test session in 22nd with a 53.1251-seconds lap. The American prepares to enter his first full-time season in IndyCar in 2025.

"Best job in the world" : Pato O'Ward shares his excitement post Sebring test with McLaren

Pato O'Ward at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, August 2024 - Source: Getty

Pato O'Ward expressed his excitement to be back in the cockpit of his #5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, as the Mexican tops the timing sheets on Day 1 of the Sebring test.

O'Ward shared how happy he is to be returning in an IndyCar series car and even called the McLaren team his second family.

“Oh, man, it’s the best feeling in the world; it’s the best job in the world.” [via motorsportweek]

“I was so excited to come back to Sebring and get into an IndyCar Series car, getting to work with the engineers again. It definitely feels like home, and it’s a second family to me. So always excited to get rolling.” he added.

The Sebring Test Day 1 results have provided positive signs for the Papaya team. They, and all other teams, will return to the track at Sebring again on February 18 for two final test sessions, before the season commences on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, in 10 days time.

