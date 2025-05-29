Will Buxton’s imaginary IndyCar championship sees Alex Palou-led CGR as winners

The ongoing 2025 IndyCar season has proved incredibly fruitful (five wins in the first six races) for Alex Palou and his Chip Ganassi Racing team. He is currently leading the championship with 306 points. In line with this and the beast of a car that Chip Ganassi Racing has produced, IndyCar pundit Will Buxton has come up with an imaginary points table had there also been a title for the teams' championship.

Ad

Coming from the world of Formula 1, where there are two titles, the drivers' and constructors', Will Buxton has formulated two tables according to a specific criterion. Via his official X handle, he recently added:

"Been thinking about what an team championship would look like. For parity, I've taken the best 2 drivers for each 3 car team. Left column is combined points of top 2 drivers per driver championship standings post 500. Right column uses top 2 drivers per individual race."

Ad

Trending

Will Buxton @wbuxtonofficial Been thinking about what an @Indycar team championship would look like. For parity, I've taken the best 2 drivers for each 3 car team. Left column is combined points of top 2 drivers per driver championship standings post 500. Right column uses top 2 drivers per individual race.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per the above-mentioned post, Buxton has Alex Palou's Chip Ganassi Racing team leading the imaginary teams' championship. Had there been an IndyCar teams championship, it could have looked similar to Buxton's, given how dominant the CGR cars have proven to be this year.

Alex Palou feels he wasn't the 'fastest' at the Indy 500

Will Buxton put the Chip Ganassi Racing team at the top of an imaginary teams' standings for the 2025 season after Alex Palou amassed his maiden Indy 500 win at iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week. He was trying to get the monkey off his back for quite a few years, and it finally came off in the 2025 Indy 500.

Ad

However, via an exclusive conversation with Motorsport.com recently, he revealed that things could have been tricky for him in the 200-lap race as he was not the fastest.

"You never know until you're there. I think we had a very fast car, [but] I don't think Marcus and I were the fastest up front. I think we both would have struggled a bit. There were some other cars that were very fast when they were up front. I'm glad everything went well for us," Palou said.

Ad

The 2025 IndyCar season is six rounds down with 11 events still remaining on the race calendar. With Alex Palou's five wins in the first six races, he is the hot favorite to amass his impressive fourth IndyCar championship.

When it comes to his competition in 2025, Arrow McLaren drivers are nowhere in the Spaniard's vicinity, as per the drivers' standings. Pato O'Ward (P2) and Christian Lundgaard (P3) are way back in the standings with 194 and 181 points in comparison to Palou's 306 (five wins with two pole positions and six top-five finishes).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.