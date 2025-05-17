Will Buxton shares beautiful 'Quali day doodle' ahead of the Indy 500 qualifying

Will Buxton shared a beautiful 'Quali day doodle' on Saturday, ahead of the Indy 500 qualifying. Day 1 of qualifications for the 109th running of the historic event is all set to commence on Saturday, May 17.
The IndyCar world is all set for the 2025 edition of the Indy 500, after the practice sessions on May 13. The main race is scheduled on Sunday, May 25.
This will be the first time Will Buxton will cover what is known as "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" as the lead commentator for FOX Sports. The British commentator joined the company's coverage this year, as they took over the broadcasting rights for the series.
Buxton shared a beautiful rough drawing of the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway control tower, which is also known as the 'pagoda', ahead of qualifications on Saturday via X.
"Quali day doodle @IMS"
With four practice sessions ahead of the race at the time of writing, each session has seen a different leader, including reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou and reigning Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden. Palou has featured in the Top 3 in all sessions, as the championship leader looks to get his hands on the BorgWarner trophy for the first time in his career.
Newgarden, who has had an underwhelming start to the 2025 IndyCar season, has also looked like a challenger in the practice sessions thus far. The American will be looking to make it three wins in a row at the historic race this year, a feat which has never been achieved before.
Will Buxton previews Indy 500 qualifying
Will Buxton has shared his views ahead of the commencement of the Indy 500 qualifying on Saturday, May 17, claiming that 'there is nothing like qualifying for the Indy 500.' Day 1 of qualifications will be conducted on May 17, with the next round featuring the Top 12 on May 18.
Buxton shared a preview for qualifying day at the IMS on X, saying:
"At IMS bright and early to begin two of the most exhilarating days on the motorsport calendar. There is nothing like qualifying for the Indy 500. Lots have been drawn for the guaranteed runs and some huge names will go late in the day when the track is not at its best. Join us!"
With qualifying looming, it will become clearer as to who the favorites are to win this year's race at the IMS. Alex Palou won the IMS road course event and has claimed victory in four of the first five races of the 2025 season, making him one of the main candidates to finally claim his first win at an oval this time around.
