Former F1 presenter and current IndyCar commentator Will Buxton has reacted to the sudden death of veteran presenter Ulises Panizza. The deceased journalist was revered and credited with traveling to every Grand Prix and broadcasting Formula 1 to Latin America.

Ad

Panizza worked at various sports companies, like Fox Sports, ESPN and Disney+. Over a long career, he was known for his ethics and professionalism. He also established strong relationships with drivers as a plethora of them vouched for his grounded and humorous nature.

The unexpected departure of the seasoned journalist shook the motorsport world as drivers and journalists from IndyCar to Formula 1 mourned his passing. Will Buxton, who has recently shifted base to IndyCar, shared his grief on X.

Ad

Trending

"Uli. The love of life and the zest for life that he carried was infectious and riotous. I don’t have a single memory of him where he wasn’t smiling and laughing. Devastating news. My thoughts are with his loved ones, with Giselle, Juan and his whole crew. A lovely, lovely man," wrote Buxton.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Buxton wasn't the only one to express his condolences and solidarity with the family; ex-F1 drivers like Sergio Perez and Alpine's reserve driver Franco Colapinto also expressed their grief over the demise of a close friend.

Perez posted a story conveying his grief and remembering Uli's sense of humour. Franco Colapinto followed in the footsteps of fellow Latin American driver, Perez to post a message on social media. Other known names of the motorsport world, like journalists Adam Cooper and Fernando Tornello, ex-driver Rodolfo Gonzalez, also shared their condolence messages.

Ad

Will Buxton blasts Red Bull management for firing Liam Lawson prematurely

Ex-Formula 1 presenter Will Buxton signed with FOX for 2025 to join IndyCar this season. Despite his move, the former F1 TV analyst recently made a very straightforward remark about Red Bull.

After the end of last season, the Milton Keynes-based team promoted Liam Lawson to Oracle Red Bull Racing from the sister team, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Team. This decision came under scrutiny from all sectors as the team overlooked Yuki Tsunoda, who was in waiting for years and had also outqualified Lawson.

Ad

However, in 2025, after just two races, the outfit decided to demote Lawson in favor of Tsunoda. Following this, the IndyCar play by play announcer slammed the team.

"Red Bull’s talk of their “duty of care” is laughable. You either believe in the driver you’ve signed and give them support or you don’t. They’ve played fast and loose with driver careers for decades but this is a new low. 2 races is insane. Good luck Yuki. You’re gonna need it," wrote Buxton.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Two seasons ago, the then-reserve driver Lawson filled in for Daniel Ricciardo and scored points on his debut in Singapore. In 2024, Ricciardo was replaced by Lawson at the Racing Bulls' junior outfit for the final six races.

Subsequently in 2025, Lawson, who was brought in as a replacement for Sergio Perez, crashed at the season opener in Australia, leading to a DNF, and had a P16 finish in China.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback