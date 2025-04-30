Will Buxton shares his take on 'wonderful' 429 invitational

Ex-Formula 1 presenter Will Buxton signed with FOX to join IndyCar this 2025 season. Embracing the Series and its traditions, the seasoned broadcaster tried his hand at Golf and the 429 Invitational for a good cause.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is home to the Indy 500 (IndyCar) and the Brickyard 400 (NASCAR). However, on April 29, the racing world's royalty stepped foot on the 18-hole traditional golf course, Brickyard Crossing, at the Speedway to celebrate the legacy of legendary driver Rick Mears.

Rick Mears stands among four drivers to have claimed victory at the Indianapolis 500 four times and holds the record for pole positions at the Greatest Spectacle of Racing, with six. He is also a three-time champion of the IndyCar Series.

IndyCar presenters James Hinchcliffe and Will Buxton were in attendance, and the list also included drivers Conor Daly, Marcus Ericsson, and Sting Ray Robb

Will Buxton, who boasts a following of 617.2k on X, shared an ecstatic picture of Hinchcliffe and himself in the update, expressing how wonderful the event for Rick Mears Day was and also hailed its agenda of raising money for a good cause.

First day in Indianapolis, first time playing the stunning and very tough Brickyard Crossing golf course at IMS with @Hinchtown pretending he can’t play and being an absolute ringer. 429 invitational was a wonderful event for #rickmearsday and raising money for good causes.

Will Buxton, who has signed with FOX for the 2025 IndyCar season, works alongside James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell.

Will Buxton blasted Red Bull management for firing Liam Lawson prematurely

F1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Source: Getty

Will Buxton was a Formula 1 broadcaster from 2018 to 2024, who shifted base to its American equivalent. However, from time to time, he continues to share his thoughts on the goings-on at the apex of motorsport.

A month ago, the Red Bull team demoted Liam Lawson to their sister team only after two races into the season. Notably, Liam Lawson was favored over VISA Cash App RB team's seasoned driver, Yuki Tsunoda, but it took Milton Keynes two Grand Prix outings to make the harsh switch. Following this, the IndyCar play-by-play announcer slammed the team.

"Red Bull’s talk of their “duty of care” is laughable. You either believe in the driver you’ve signed and give them support or you don’t. They’ve played fast and loose with driver careers for decades but this is a new low. 2 races is insane. Good luck Yuki. You’re gonna need it," wrote Buxton.

The New Zealander first made headlines two years ago when, as a reserve driver, he filled in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo and scored points on his debut at the Singapore Grand Prix. That performance led to a more extended opportunity in 2024, when Lawson was brought in to permanently replace 8x Grand Prix winner, Ricciardo, at Racing Bulls for the final six races of the season.

In 2025, Lawson was handed a bigger promotion to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull Racing. However, his stint didn't yield results and he crashed out of the season opener in Australia, resulting in a DNF, and could only manage a 16th-place finish at the Chinese Grand Prix. These two results pushed Red Bull to take the call to demote Liam Lawson.

